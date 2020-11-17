The Phoenix community will have access to a newly designed, state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital



PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Development & Investment (ADI), a leading healthcare real estate developer, announced that construction has begun on Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix. Located in the Central/Downtown Phoenix area, the hospital will be an inpatient rehabilitation facility that cares for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.

“Comprehensive market research led us to our decision to build a Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in the Phoenix area,” said Jeff Jones, a partner with ADI. “In choosing our hospital locations, our goal is to provide greater access to state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation care to the communities that need it most. Our new hospital will allow us to serve the Central/Downtown Phoenix area with exceptional inpatient rehabilitation care for patients and peace of mind for their families.”

Designed by Callaway Architecture, an architecture firm based in Texas, the 51,000 square foot, custom-built hospital will have three stories, 48 private patient rooms, two therapy gyms with leading-edge therapy technology and outdoor therapy areas, and other unique amenities. Adolfson and Peterson will be the general contractor for the hospital.

Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the hospital operations with clinicians and support teams, including specialty-trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians. Slated to open in late Q3 of 2021, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix is one hospital in a series of Reunion inpatient rehabilitation facilities that ADI, Reunion IRF, Nobis Rehabilitation Partners plan to develop across the country. 2GR Equity, among other investors, is an anchor investor of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com .

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings, and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. For more information, visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

About 2GR Equity

2GR Equity is a real estate investment firm focused on providing joint-venture equity for commercial real estate primarily in Texas. The principals of 2GR Equity are David and Isaac Gregory. Since its formation in March 2011, 2GR has provided joint-venture equity on commercial real estate transactions representing approximately $462m in total capitalization. 2GR’s investment opportunities are available exclusively to fee-only registered investment advisors, family offices and select high net worth individuals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850e6c6c-b96b-477c-8538-67c5534d9905

Contact: Katie Eng