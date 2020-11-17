SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech, the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2021, are now accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, and panels for the Core Concepts section of the event, spanning Wednesday through Friday of GDC week.



The organizers of GDC 2021 would like prospective speakers to know that it is their goal to hold a safe and productive conference, and are taking comprehensive steps to ensure that is the case. As the first in-person/virtual hybrid GDC, speakers now have the opportunity to pitch remote presentations in addition to the traditional in-person format.

Proposals will be accepted from now until December 16 at 11:59PM PT. GDC 2021 will be the 35th edition of the conference, and is set to take place as a hybrid event, both physically at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, July 19 – 23, 2021 and alongside a robust virtual offering. For the 35th edition of GDC, organizers are looking for Core Concepts topics for Wednesday through Friday of the show across these disciplines:

Advocacy

Audio

Business & Marketing

Design

Production & Team Management

Programming

Visual Arts



For developers looking to discuss other topics, Summit submissions will open at the beginning of the new year. Summits cover content on Monday and Tuesday, and include the Indie Games Summit, the Narrative Design Summit, the AI Summit, and more. Submissions for GDC Summits, VRDC, and Game Career Seminar will open on January 12.

Those looking to submit Core content should first review the submission guidelines and track topics prior to submitting. They should also know that the submission process is divided into a three-phase system:

Phase I - open call for submissions and initial advisory board review

Phase II - submission declines, acceptances or conditional Phase 2 acceptances sent, pending the submission of additional requested materials for advisory board review

Phase III - review of Phase 2 resubmissions and final acceptances and declines sent



The GDC Advisory Board will review and determine submissions based on the criteria of concept, depth, organization, credentials and takeaway. GDC organizers aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, it is strongly encouraged to take this goal into consideration.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2021 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook or Twitt er . The GDC Vault website - www.gdcvault.com - offers access to a wide variety of free past GDC slides & session videos, and GDC All Access Pass holders and individual Vault subscribers get access to hundreds of video content from this and previous GDC events.

