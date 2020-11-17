Chicago, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading treatment center for women and adolescent girls, located just outside of Chicago, offers a substance use disorder-specific program on its campus.

“Our program gives our residents the best possible opportunity for long-term recovery as we are able to address other disorders along with the substance abuse,” said Marissa Hatcher, MSW, CADC, therapist at Timberline Knolls. “The addiction program offers unique group and individual therapy with a multi-disciplinary approach and therapists with expertise in treating addiction, giving our residents the best opportunity for living a healthy and productive life after treatment.”

The program is Illinois Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) licensed and offers treatment for addiction to alcohol, opiates, heroin, cocaine and other stimulants and prescription drugs. Programming occurs in separate lodges that are specifically SUPR licensed.

Women receiving treatment in the program struggle from substance abuse, but can also have a co-occurring disorder such as an eating or mood disorder, as well as trauma.

The addiction program at Timberline Knolls offers the following specific programming:

Recovery education for addiction group

Substance process group

Big Book Literature from the 12 Steps

Art and addiction therapy group – curriculum centered on addiction

Primary and family therapists dedicated to each resident

Group therapists

Residents also participate in Timberline Knolls core programming that includes: Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), spirituality, dance/movement and art therapy.

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP), with housing, is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for step down or direct admit. For more information visit www.timberlineknolls.com or call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

Attachment

MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com