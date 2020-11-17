Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Silicon Valley and around the world as we explore the role of technology leaders in evaluating and tackling future risk and innovating in a time of radical change.

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from Silicon Valley and around the world as we explore the role of technology leaders in evaluating and tackling future risk and innovating in a time of radical change.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will draw on its peer-focused, research driven content at its 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 19. HMG Strategy has produced more than 80 digital events since March, bringing together distinguished technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



Engaging topics that technology leaders will be discussing at the event include identifying and preparing the enterprise for future risks, positioning your career to take advantage of successfully enabling the enterprise to make the digital pivot, and hearing from the CEOs of innovative cyber companies that are offering solutions to the critical threats companies are facing today.

“Global businesses rely more on technology than ever before, and with so much innovation ahead, there’s never been a better time to be a technology executive,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology leaders will guide us through the coming years, with the most successful ones watching for opportunities to prepare for the future and provide the best solutions for their companies.”

Notable technology leaders speaking at the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

John Abel , SVP & CIO, Veritas Technologies LLC

, SVP & CIO, Veritas Technologies LLC Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Richard Archdeacon , Advisory CISO, Duo Security

, Advisory CISO, Duo Security Jason Beard , Sr. Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica

, Sr. Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica Glenn Chisholm , Co-Founder & CEO, Obsidian Security

, Co-Founder & CEO, Obsidian Security Eric Christopher , Co-Founder & CEO, Zylo

, Co-Founder & CEO, Zylo Julie Cullivan , Chief Technology & People Officer, Forescout Technologies, Inc.

, Chief Technology & People Officer, Forescout Technologies, Inc. Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Chris Gates , Chief Technology Officer, Allstate

, Chief Technology Officer, Allstate Nikhil Gupta , Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc.

, Co-Founder & CEO, ArmorCode Inc. Lakshmi Hanspal , Global Chief Information Security Officer, Box

, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Box Jonah Kowall , Chief Technology Officer, Logz.io

, Chief Technology Officer, Logz.io Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation, and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation, and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Ralph Loura , SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum

, SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Sharon Schusheim , VP, Information Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.

, VP, Information Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Inc. Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO of Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO of Zoom Scott St r ickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Rahul Tripathi , CTO Customer Success & VP/GM Worldwide Professional Services, Nutanix

, CTO Customer Success & VP/GM Worldwide Professional Services, Nutanix Kathryn Ullrich, Technology Partner & Head of U.S. Diversity Practice, Odgers Berndtson

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 19 include BetterCloud, Darktrace, Duo Security, Informatica, Ivanti, Logz.io, Nutanix, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Zoom, and Zylo.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

UPCOMING EVENTS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 23. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai David Bernert , Vice President Digital Enterprise and Chief Architect, The Boeing Company

, Vice President Digital Enterprise and Chief Architect, The Boeing Company Eric Christopher , Co-Founder and CEO, Zylo

, Co-Founder and CEO, Zylo Nick Durkin , Field CTO, Harness.io

, Field CTO, Harness.io Wolfgang Goerlich , Advisory CISO, Duo Security

, Advisory CISO, Duo Security Nikhil Gupta , Co-Founder & CEO, AmorCode Inc.

, Co-Founder & CEO, AmorCode Inc. Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Ralph Loura , SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum

, SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum Craig M a ckereth , GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

, GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Phil Richards, CSO, Ivanti

CSO, Ivanti Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Kathryn Ullrich , Technology Partner & Head of U.S. Diversity Practice, Odgers Berndtson

, Technology Partner & Head of U.S. Diversity Practice, Odgers Berndtson Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17 include ArmorCode Inc., Duo Security, Ivanti, Harness.io, Horizon3.ai, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SIM Seattle, Unravel, Yellowbrick, and Zylo.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit (16:00 - 18:30 GMT) on November 24. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Charlotte Baldwin , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Nick Burton , Chief Information & Digital Officer, Vice President, Avon International

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Vice President, Avon International Allan Cockriel , CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell

, CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell Joanna Drake , CIO, The Hut Group

, CIO, The Hut Group Emma Dutton , MBE, Co-Founder and CEO, Applied Influence Group

, MBE, Co-Founder and CEO, Applied Influence Group Richard M. Entrup , Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon

, Managing Director, Enterprise Innovation and 5G Solutions, Verizon Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank Kevin Haskew , SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor

, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor James Herbert , CEO and Founder, Foundry4

, CEO and Founder, Foundry4 Ed Hutt , Group Chief Technology Officer, Impellam Group

, Group Chief Technology Officer, Impellam Group Daphne Jones , Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International, Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Bill Limond , Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co, Qatar Supreme Council of Health

, Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co, Qatar Supreme Council of Health Louise Mc C arthy , Senior Advisor Digital Practice, Bain & Company

, Senior Advisor Digital Practice, Bain & Company G avin Munroe , Global CIO for Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC

, Global CIO for Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Michelle Parczuk , VP People, Culture & Organisation, Avon International

, VP People, Culture & Organisation, Avon International Freddie Quek , Chief Technology Officer, Times Higher Education

, Chief Technology Officer, Times Higher Education Dave Roberts , Global IT Director, Stantec

, Global IT Director, Stantec Graham Spivey , Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders David Wilde, Owner and Managing Director and NED of DWilde Consulting



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 24 include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, Tessian and UK IT Leaders.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar on December 8 – The H MG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel . HMG Strategy hosted its first Security Innovation Accelerator Panel on Nov. 11 with enormous success, drawing CISOs and security leaders from around the world to hear from the CEOs and founders of emerging enterprise cybersecurity technology companies on how their companies are differentiated in the market and the cybersecurity challenges they solve for their customers.

In the December webinar, featured speakers will include George Avetisov, Co-Founder and CEO, HYPR; Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode Inc.; and Ali Golshan, Co-Founder and CTO, StackRox.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

On December 9th, HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Moveworks entitled ‘ Supporting the Work-From-Home Enterprise: 3 Secrets of the S u ccessful Service Desk .’ In this interactive digital roundtable where participants can ask questions and share insights, Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, will share examples of enterprise companies are using artificial intelligence to provide real-time tech support to remote employees, autonomously resolve IT tickets via deep integrations and dramatically reduce the mean time to resolution of IT issues.

To learn more about this digital roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities -- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements.





-- Enterprise buyers can fill out a short needs analysis survey that is used by HMG Strategy’s Customer Relationship Management team to identify the vendor that’s best suited to address their requirements. Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials





- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time





– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4150ae6-9bdb-4e66-bb05-a44080e07518