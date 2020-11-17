NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2020 at 19:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:NURMINEN, EEMELI 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:D1868
   
Issuer
Name:NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI:743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-11-13
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:579.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:350.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:812.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:158.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:626.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:214.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:313.00
Unit price:6.36 Euro
Volume:350.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:3402.00
Volume weighted average price:6.396320 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-11-13
Venue:CHIX
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:1000.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1000.00
Volume weighted average price:6.40 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-11-13
Venue:BATE
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:960.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:42.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
Volume:10.00
Unit price:6.40 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1012.00
Volume weighted average price:6.40 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 5,414 shares.

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

