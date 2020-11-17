Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a current market overview and highlights trends and opportunities for converters and material suppliers.

The report covers the structure of the industry with particular reference to material suppliers and pressure-sensitive laminators. The global market and regional markets are segmented by material type and by application segment.

Suppliers and converters at all levels of the value chain can benefit from this up-to-date, focused analysis of the trends and developments taking place. The report uses the value chain as a powerful tool to analyze the global market and the four main regional markets.



The emphasis of this study is on pressure-sensitive laminates used for graphic films applications. It does not include laminates for over-lamination or mounting, paper laminates, or non-adhesive materials like banners, paper, canvas etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Market Structure and Value Chain

3.1 Market Structure

3.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

3.1.2 Pressure-sensitive Laminators

3.1.3 Distribution and Converting



4. Global Demand for Pressure-sensitive Graphic Film Materials

4.1 Overall Market Size

4.2 Geographic Breakdown

4.3 Breakdown by End-use Market Segments

4.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

4.5 Market Trends and Characteristics



5. Regional Demand for Pressure-sensitive Film Graphic Film Materials

5.1 Asian Market

5.2 North American Market

5.3 European Market

5.4 South American Market



6. Printing & Converting Technology

6.1 Offset printing

6.2 Screen Printing

6.3 Computer Cutting

6.4 Digital Printing

6.4.1 Wide-format Inkjet Technology

6.4.2 Aqueous Inkjet

6.4.3 Solvent-based Inkjet

6.4.4 UV Inkjet

6.4.5 Flatbed Inkjet



7. Material Trends

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Cast Vinyl Film

7.1.2 Calendered Vinyl Film

7.1.3 Engineered Films

7.1.4 Other Films

7.2 Adhesives

7.3 Release Liner



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Film Manufacturers

8.2 Adhesive Laminators

8.3 Distributors

