The new online Accounting Update for Software Companies conference takes place onJanuary 21-22, 2021. The agenda will split half the time on revenue recognition issues and the remainder on developments in other key areas. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

Learning Objectives:

  • Review the latest changes in key areas
  • Understand how the latest issues impact your company
  • See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:45

  • Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends
  • Where people are getting stuck within the new model
  • Implementation observations
  • Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters
  • Survey results

11:00 - 12:15

  • SEC Update
  • SEC Priorities
  • SEC Rulemaking
  • SEC Reporting Considerations
  • New Accounting and Auditing Standards
  • SEC Review Process
  • Comment Letter Trends

1:00` - 2:00

  • Industry Panel Discussion

2:10 - 4:40

  • ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios
  • Selected practice areas
  • Group will use polling to work through each question
  • Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:00

  • Finance and Accounting Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis

10:10 - 11:20

  • Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues
  • Contract Modifications
  • Repurchase Agreements
  • Disclosures

11:25 - 12:30

  • Cybersecurity for Cloud Assets

1:15 - 2:30

  • Internal Control Considerations
  • Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs
  • Control Considerations for ASC 606
  • Examples Controls

2:35 - 3:40

  • Commissions
  • Incremental Cost Capitalization
  • Accelerator Commission Payments
  • Multiple Costs for One Contract
  • Contract Modifications
  • Clawback Provisions
  • Fringe Benefits
  • Amortization Period
  • Common Questions

3:45 - 4:45

  • Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards
  • Scope
  • Classification
  • Recognition
  • Secondary transactions for private companies
  • Non-employee share-based payment awards
  • Modifications

Speakers

  • Sherin Babaei, KPMG, Director
  • Brian Powell CFGI, Partner
  • Keith Ma Effectus Group
  • Donald Thomas CFGI, Senior Manager
  • Tony Goncalves Deloitte, Managing Director
  • Tyler Murakami Deloitte, Manager National Office
  • Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group
  • Caroline Yan Connor Group
  • Roger Delph Protiviti, Senior Manager Cybersecurity
  • Mark Gion RGP, VP
  • Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group
  • Angela Liu GAAPSaavy

