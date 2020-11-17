Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Software Companies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new online Accounting Update for Software Companies conference takes place onJanuary 21-22, 2021. The agenda will split half the time on revenue recognition issues and the remainder on developments in other key areas. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.



Learning Objectives:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand how the latest issues impact your company

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:45

Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Where people are getting stuck within the new model

Implementation observations

Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters

Survey results

10:45 - 11:00

Break

11:00 - 12:15

SEC Update

SEC Priorities

SEC Rulemaking

SEC Reporting Considerations

New Accounting and Auditing Standards

SEC Review Process

Comment Letter Trends

12:15 - 1:00

Lunch

1:00` - 2:00

Industry Panel Discussion

2:00 - 2:10

Break

2:10 - 4:40

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:00

Finance and Accounting Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis

10:00 - 10:10

Break

10:10 - 11:20

Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues

Contract Modifications

Repurchase Agreements

Disclosures

11:20 - 11:25

Break

11:25 - 12:30

Cybersecurity for Cloud Assets

12:30 - 1:15

Lunch

1:15 - 2:30

Internal Control Considerations

Significant Changes in Information and Related Data-Quality Needs

Control Considerations for ASC 606

Examples Controls

2:30 - 2:35

Break

2:35 - 3:40

Commissions

Incremental Cost Capitalization

Accelerator Commission Payments

Multiple Costs for One Contract

Contract Modifications

Clawback Provisions

Fringe Benefits

Amortization Period

Common Questions

3:45 - 4:45

Accounting for Share-Based Payment Awards

Scope

Classification

Recognition

Secondary transactions for private companies

Non-employee share-based payment awards

Modifications

Speakers

Sherin Babaei, KPMG, Director

Brian Powell CFGI, Partner

Keith Ma Effectus Group

Donald Thomas CFGI, Senior Manager

Tony Goncalves Deloitte, Managing Director

Tyler Murakami Deloitte, Manager National Office

Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group

Caroline Yan Connor Group

Roger Delph Protiviti, Senior Manager Cybersecurity

Mark Gion RGP, VP

Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

Angela Liu GAAPSaavy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p9vm0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900