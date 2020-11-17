Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Global Diagnostic Demand Outlook by Country, Assay Volume Quarterly Outlook to December 2021, Separately for Molecular and Serology. Updated to Include Q1, Q2 & Q3 2020 Actuals Data." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Can diagnostics stop an epidemic? Rapid diagnostics are key to epidemic management, but the demand is staggering. Will it stagger the diagnostics industry? This report looks at the assay volume demands by country looking out 5 quarters to the end of 2021.
The reoort looks at 3 scenarios for pandemic progression and explore diagnostics demand in each scenario. A breakout of Molecular and Serology is also included.
The forecasts are based on the WHO Health Security Index with specific assumptions about the effectiveness of distancing measures and the impact of health system overload on different countries. These create varying timelines of demand.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. The Pandemic Overview
3. Infection/Hospitalization Projections by Country by Quarter. All Case Scenarios
4. Diagnostic Company Profiles
5. Healthcare Systems Dx Demand Outlook
6. Molecular/Serology Dx Demand Outlook
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vynee
