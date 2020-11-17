Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in Malaysia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian construction industry has been severely affected by disruption caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The industry's output is forecast to shrink by 14.9% in 2020, as construction activity was brought to a standstill across many parts of the country, owing to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures. The forecast reflects the fact that the industry had already declined sharply in H1 2020, contracting by 44.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q2 and 6.3% in Q1, and given the weakness in the overall economy, construction activity will remain sluggish in H2 2020.



Although the government allowed construction sites in the country to resume operations in April, many construction sites have taken time to restart. For example, of the 6,750 construction sites inspected by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in June, over 5,000 sites were not yet operational. A total of 295 sites were issued warnings for not adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the conditional movement control order (CMCO), while 12 sites were shut down.



Assuming that the COVID-19 crisis eases in 2021, the industry will recover, posting average annual growth of 6.8% between 2021-2024, supported by investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and renewable energy projects. In March 2020, the government announced plans to spend MYR2 billion (US$472.8 million) on infrastructure development projects. Among the specific plans, the government intends to develop a transit-oriented mixed development on a 196.7ha area, which involves the construction of commercial centers, office complexes and 10,000 affordable housing units with an investment of MYR140 billion (US$33.8 billion) during the period of 2019-2025. However, there are downside risks to this forecast, given the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, which could further extend the movement restrictions.



The Malaysian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Malaysian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Malaysia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status



4. Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction



5. Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6. Construction Market Data



7. Appendix





