Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,420,279,117 which corresponds to 4.99% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
