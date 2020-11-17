The Board of Directors of NIBE Industrier proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share for the 2019 financial year. The proposal will be taken up at an extraordinary general meeting on 16 December 2020.

As a precautionary measure and to form a better picture of the consequences of Covid-19 regarding demand, delivery and results, the Board resolved on 30 March 2020 to recall the original dividend proposal of SEK 1.40 per share and instead call an extraordinary general meeting later in the year to decide on the issue of a dividend for 2019.

Given the Company’s continued strong position regarding both capital and liquidity, the Board has now determined that conditions are favourable enough to reintroduce the original dividend proposal.

Due to the prevailing conditions, the extraordinary general meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders. It will only be possible to vote in advance of the meeting.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 17 November 2020 at 19.15 CET.





About NIBE Industrier

NIBE – a global Group with companies and a presence worldwide



NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

From its beginnings in the Småland city of Markaryd nearly 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with 17,300 (16,900) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for responsible business operation. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 25 (22) billion in 2019.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

