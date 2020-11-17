ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has released its 2020 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. Loyal Source – an Orlando-based workforce solutions company providing contracting services worldwide – ranked at #127.



This is SIA's 25th annual report on the largest US staffing firms and features 175 companies. Ranked by annual revenue, the report covers firms that generated at least $100 million in 2019, with Loyal Source generating $157.9 million.

Since launching in 2009, Loyal Source has expanded its global footprint to include government healthcare, travel healthcare, humanitarian outreach, technical support and engineering services, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

Loyal Source has evolved into a true solutions-based partner for the agencies it serves, moving beyond staffing and recruiting to encompass and address challenges involving payroll, operations, scheduling, building, design and more. Loyal Source has provided workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in contractual programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. The company employs more than 200 internal staff members at its corporate office in Orlando and more than 2,500 staff members worldwide.

“We are a dedicated team who is passionate about serving our clients and providing custom solutions to best address their needs,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “Making this list is a testament to our growth over the past few years thanks to the hard work and dedication from our team. We are eager to see Loyal Source continue to climb this list and keep growing in the coming years.”

“Prior to this year, the US staffing industry grew steadily from $94 billion to $152 billion as part of the economic expansion from 2010 to 2019, propelled by both cyclical and secular factors,” said Timothy Landhuis, Director of Research, North America at SIA. “Similarly, the number of firms with at least $100 million in US staffing revenue increased from 98 to 175 during the same period, highlighting the achievements of a diverse and remarkable set of companies that have succeeded in growing their operations to significant scale.”

The full 2020 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States report is available for SIA’s Corporate and CWS Council Members.

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus in government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/ .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

hyoung@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102, x234