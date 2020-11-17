The top early Black Friday Sony a6400 & a6500 deals for 2020, including the best Sony camera E-mount lenses, tripods & accessories deals



Here’s a round-up of the best early Sony a6400 & a6500 mirrorless camera deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring deals on Alpha series cameras, lenses, accessories & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sony A6400 & A6500 Deals:

Best Sony Camera Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare thousands more active deals right now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Released in 2019, the Sony a6400 mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor, 425 phase-detection autofocus points, and a 180° tiltable LCD touchscreen. Another highly-rated Sony interchangeable lens mirrorless camera is the Sony a6500. Just like the a6400, the Sony a6500 boasts 425-point autofocus and a 24.2MP sensor. What makes the Sony a6500 better for shooting sports and action videos, however, is its inbuilt 5-axis image stabilization and its capability to record 4K videos with full pixel readout and no pixel binning.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)