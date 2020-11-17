Portland, Maine, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As he trained earlier this year for a career in professional football following three years as linebacker at the University of Texas-El Paso, Kalaii Griffin II had a realization.

“I needed to drop calories quickly, but the trash bags sauna suits I was wearing would rip, so I decided to make my own, and that was the birth of ShredSkinz,” said Griffin, the company’s founder and CEO—and a former Portland resident.

ShredSkinz is the world’s first single-use sauna suit, and Griffin says it can increase metabolism by 20 percent and increase post-exercise weight loss by 47 percent. The product is made of 100 percent eco-friendly materials and can be used by everyone from the most serious professional and collegiate athletes to everyday people trying to get fit, detox or lose weight.

“If you wear one of these while you’re doing housework or just driving from home to the gym, you’ll be sweating,” Griffin said. “It’s a sweat machine.”

Griffin, a native of Springfield, Mass., graduated from UTEP in the spring with a degree in communications and said his goal was to play professional football. But as a father to a young son, his responsibility right now is to his family, and his sole focus is on growing the ShredSkinz brand.

With connections in college sports and the NFL, Griffin said he hopes to get ShredSkinz into colleges and universities, professional sports leagues and even in hotels and resorts.

“I’d love to sponsor a professional fighter and have them use our product to help them sweat and maintain their fighting weight,” Griffin said. “We’re active on social media, especially Instagram and Tik Tok, and we want people to send us their videos of them sweating with ShredSkinz.”

Griffin spent time living in Portland on Munjoy Hill and has fond memories of his time selling cars at Berlin City Nissan—an experience that will come in handy as he grows ShredSkinz.

“I enjoyed living in Maine, and my time there prepared me for marketing to areas around the country that weren’t always 70 degrees every day,” Griffin said.

Launching a business in the middle of a pandemic has presented plenty of challenges—ones Griffin’s using his past experience to navigate.

Mainers are active, especially people in Portland, Griffin said, so a ShredSkinz suit is perfect for anyone running or walking on the Eastern Promenade or Back Cove.

ShredSkinz suits are available on the company’s website, shredskinz.shop for $14.99 for a pack of five or $49.99 for a four-week challenge pack of 20 suits.

“I’ve got a lot more work to do, but I eventually want to get these online at Amazon and other retailers,” Griffin said. “It’s a long process, and we’re making sure everything is in order before we take the next step.”

For more information on ShredSkinz, email kalaii@shredskinz.shop or call 917-544-7902.

For more information on ShredSkinz, visit shredskinz.shop.

