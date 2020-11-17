Boston, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), is pleased to announce that Mohamad Ali, CEO of IDG, Inc., has been named to the 2020 Newton-Needham MetroWest 50 Most Influential Business People of Color list ( Click to Tweet ). This recognition celebrates the recipients’ positive contributions to the economic and social fabric of the region.



In addition to Mohamad’s keen business, technology and leadership expertise, he is known in the Boston area and technology world for elevating the diversity conversation. He has spoken at many events sharing his personal journey, as well as on the importance of diversity and equity on Boards of Directors and across organizational leadership. He joined MassTLC this summer in developing the Tech Compact for Social Justice which focuses on making the Massachusetts tech industry more welcoming and inclusive, and now includes 85+ organizations. Additionally, IDG’s focus on Diversity & Inclusion has grown over the past year, with efforts that include naming November Allyship month, and providing additional training and resources for employees to better understand the importance of Allyship and Diversity & Inclusion as a whole.

“The need for social justice and recognizing the value of diversity is not new. However, individuals of all backgrounds are now standing together to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion conversations, and action in their community and organizations,” said Mohamad Ali, CEO, IDG, Inc. “I am honored to be recognized among this distinguished list of leaders and proud to be part of a community that celebrates diversity and offers insight into the strength it brings.”

In addition to highlighting the achievements of the recipients, the goal of the 50 Most Influential Business People of Color List is to spark conversations in the community about how organizations can, and must, do better when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. To start this conversation, the Newton-Needham Chamber of Commerce and Get Konnected! invited several honorees for a conversation on “ The ROI of DEI: Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are Essential to Success in the Suburbs .” You are invited to watch the webcast featuring:

About International Data Group

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is at the heart of technology, and we believe technology exists to make the world a better place. IDG has been ingrained in the industry for more than 50 years in every region around the world sharing trusted technology media, events and research through IDG Communications and IDC.

IDG Communications’ premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, PCWorld®, and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success.

IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in more than 110 countries.

Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at https://www.idg.com/about-idg-inc/ .

