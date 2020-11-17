Dallas, TX, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas), Associa Houston Community Management Services, Associa Principal Management Group of Houston, Associa Hill Country, and Somerset Association Management recently hosted “Associa Texas LIVE!” a virtual music event benefiting Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

A live-streaming music event featuring Texas country music artist Pat Green, Associa Texas LIVE! helped raise awareness and crucial funds for Associa Cares. The virtual program featured opening remarks by Associa Cares president Andrew Fortin, sponsor recognition, a Pat Green performance, and a Q&A session with the singer. The event raised over $25,000 that will be used to further the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares.

Pat Green is an influential star in Texas’ country music tradition. Since 1995, he has released 13 albums and sold more than two million records, accumulating 12 number one hits on the Texas radio chart. Mr. Green has been nominated for three Grammy awards and is regarded as one of the most electrifying entertainers on tour, filling venues like the historic Gruene Hall and the massive Houston Astrodome. Mr. Green has also released ten Billboard radio hits and has placed songs like “Wave on Wave” in the Top Five Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. For his Associa Texas LIVE! appearance, he performed an acoustic set to an audience of Associa clients and employees, playing hits, including “Take Me Out To A Dancehall” and “Wave on Wave.”

This entirely virtual charity event, which protected the health and safety of participants while ensuring that Associa Cares raises the funds necessary to continue to assist those in need, was accomplished with the tremendous help of the following sponsors and more:

“2020 has been an unprecedented year, and the critical work of Associa Cares has been more important now than ever before, as we work to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We were honored to have Pat Green join us for this event and were so thankful to partner with amazing sponsors who helped us raise the funds needed to continue to aid families in need in both Associa-managed and non-managed communities. Together, we are creating a network that supports community members when tragedy happens.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

