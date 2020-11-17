Early Black Friday pressure washer deals for 2020 are here, explore the latest early Black Friday gas-powered and electric unit sales on this page



Early Black Friday cold water and hot water pressure washer deals have landed. Compare the latest discounts on standing unit and wheeled washers. Browse the full selection of deals in the list below.

Best Pressure Washer Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

If you have big cleaning jobs at home or in your garden, then getting a pressure washer is a great investment. These tools are affordable and largely easy to operate, making cleaning faster and more efficient. For larger areas, gas pressure washers offer a higher pressure compared to their electric-powered counterparts. Craftsman, Simpson, and Briggs & Stratton are solid brands in this category. Most residential users, however, will benefit from the greener and quieter electric pressure washers. Ryobi’s 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is one of the best in the market, with its durable hand-truck design and brushless motor technology.

