CHINLE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice NTUA Wireless , the largest independent rural 4G Network in the West and Navajo Nation’s fastest, most reliable cell phone and internet service provider, has done all in its power to keep Navajo Nation supported and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. From tripling capacity on over 40 additional sites throughout the Nation, increasing bandwidth and providing faster connectivity Choice NTUA Wireless has embodied the “Keeping Americans Connected Pledge.”



By all accounts Navajo Nation has been particularly hard hit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Continued support and partnership is needed during these unprecedented times. Facing the challenge of the global pandemic, NTUA and Choice NTUA Wireless did not shut their business doors. Instead, NTUA and Choice NTUA Wireless have strengthened their partnership and are determined to keep looking for solutions to keeping stores open, expanding student offerings, providing elevated Wi-Fi options for teachers, offering free public Wi-Fi, and constructing additional sites are some of the accomplishments the company has put on offer to serve the Navajo People.

With people either working or studying from home at an all time high, demands on the Broadband Internet network are unprecedented. In order to increase its capacity, Choice NTUA Wireless has included Special Temporary Authorities (STAs) to utilize other carriers' unused spectrum and construction of 600MHZ and CBRS overlays on 102 sites that serve the Nation. Special discounted, and in some cases, free broadband plans have been utilized by over 700 Students and Teachers. Choice NTUA Wireless worked with NTUA to purchase high capacity Wi-Fi devices to be deployed around the Navajo Nation for Students and the Public to access broadband Internet for on-line coursework. To date, 38 of these devices are in service on the Nation with two more scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year.

“We are extremely proud of the way the NTUAW team has stepped up for its customers and community in this time of need. Our goal more than ten years ago in partnering with NTUA and the Navajo Nation was to address the poor and very expensive wireless service on the Nation, and our team has worked hard throughout the COVID-19 crisis to maintain and improve services,” said Michael Prior, CEO of ATN International. “Beyond that, the team has secured the help of national carriers and the federal government, and then deployed very complex and difficult network expansion and upgrades in record time. I am amazed by the dedication and skill of the team in delivering for their customers, and I know they are working hard on completing this expansion. This is the very reason NTUAW was created - to meet and enhance the communication needs of the Navajo Nation.”

Though Navajo Nation has been particularly hard hit by Coronavirus COVID-19, Choice NTUA Wireless continues to work to protect the vulnerable and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Other projects include NTUA and Choice NTUA Wireless launching the Pinedale Tower - the first of their completed CARES Act projects. There are currently 101 other sites under construction with High Speed Broadband overlays funded by CARES. Additionally, Choice NTUA Wireless has been instrumental in providing bandwidth to keep emergency services such as hospitals and Fire Departments functioning at top speed.

“When COVID-19 hit the area, we understood what needed to be done so people could shelter safely at home and still have the ability to work from home or to attend school on-line,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. “This is the very reason NTUAW was created - to meet and enhance the communication needs of the Navajo Nation. Being able to contact emergency services is critical, especially during a pandemic. In the event of an emergency, the last thing families should have to worry about is finding a (communications) signal.”

At the request of both the Navajo Nation Office of the President & Vice-President, the Office of the Speaker and the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, Choice NTUA Wireless also was able to provide Free Broadband to support the 2020 Census Events across the Nation. In addition to these achievements, Choice NTUA Wireless has also been on the ground helping to distribute food and care packages to 524 families in Kayenta, Arizona today in order to help them stay home and stay safe during the pandemic.

As the trying times of 2020 carry on, Choice NTUA Wireless will continue its steadfast support of the Navajo People well beyond - proving to be a true and reliable partner.

About Choice NTUA Wireless

Choice NTUA Wireless is a facilities based carrier that is majority Navajo-owned through NTUA (Navajo Tribal Utility Authority). Choice NTUA Wireless formally launched in 2014 and provides 4G LTE fixed/mobile broadband and voice across the Navajo Nation. 98% of its network is 4G and its customers enjoy the ability to access their voice and data from anywhere in the continental U.S.