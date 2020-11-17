MINEOLA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Community Bank today announced that Michael Locorriere has joined the Company as Executive Vice President & Chief Municipal Officer.

Mr. Locorriere brings to Hanover extensive municipal relationship expertise with more than 30 years of banking and government experience. At Hanover, Mr. Locorriere will be responsible for all municipal depository activities including developing, maintaining and administering municipal programs that contribute to the effective and profitable operation of the Bank. He previously managed a municipal portfolio that consisted of balances over $550 million. Prior to joining Hanover, Mr. Locorriere served as Executive Vice President & Director of Municipal Banking at Empire National Bank. He also served in various government positions including Comptroller for the Town of North Hempstead as well as being elected to the Suffolk County Legislature representing the northeast communities of Brookhaven Town. Mr. Locorriere has been a member of the following associations: New York State Bankers Association Municipal Finance Committee; Long Island Regional Council Member of Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA); Suffolk and Nassau Association of School of Business Officials; and the Long Island Village Clerks Treasurers Association. Mr. Locorriere is a graduate of Dowling College where he obtained a Master’s in Business Administration.

Investor and Press Contacts

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

mpuorro@hanoverbank.com

Brian K. Finneran, President & Chief Financial Officer

bfinneran@hanoverbank.com