Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the emergence of coronavirus (COVID19), the demand and use of a face mask has rapidly increased around the world. Both healthcare and non-healthcare workers now wear a face mask as a means of protection, preventing wearers and other people around them from being affected by the highly contaminated virus. The coronavirus pandemic made governments of different countries as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) to advise wearing of face masks as a means of reducing infection transmission. Thus, wearing face masks becomes part of our everyday life.

Wearing face masks is therefore made mandatory in so many countries if you must be in public places like supermarkets, indoor shopping centers, on public transport, in banks, transport hubs, post offices, and sports centers. People are also obliged to wear face masks in indoor settings where they are likely to come into contact with people, including places of worship, cinema centers, museums, galleries, etc.

While some countries like the UK, impose fine on people who defy the mandatory face mask-wearing order, bring about high consumption and demand of both medical as well as protective face masks around the world.

This increase in the global consumption and demand for face masks also brought about an increase in the potential of the ever involving Vietnamese medical device economy, promoting the opportunities of domestic manufacturers who manufacture to sell locally and export internationally.

Hence, an increase in the number of face masks manufacturers in Vietnam, making it difficult for both local and international buyers to know the best quality manufacturer for supplies. However, this article guide is meant to help you make the right choice through comprehensive research that exclusively came up with the list of Top Face Mask Manufacturers in Vietnam.

List of Top Face Mask Manufacturers in Vietnam

If you are interested in importing face masks from Vietnam, but still need to ascertain which the right manufacturer with the best reliable and efficient quality masks is to buy from, this guide listed the best Vietnam-based face mask suppliers of both medical as well as protective masks. Every manufacturer on the list below is capable of fulfilling international product supplies of safety, quality, and efficient face masks, either medical or protective face masks or both.

These manufacturers include:

Dony Garment Company

Peace Age Medical Equipment Ltd.

USM Healthcare

Kim Sora Limited Liability Company

Vina Mask International Co., Ltd

Dony Garment Company (Focus on the quality antibacterial cloth face mask)

Dony Garment Company is a Vietnam-based face mask manufacturer and supplier with a landmark achievement in producing and exporting quality, efficient, reliable, and certified face masks to different countries of the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.





They manufacture Dony Mask, a premium quality antibacterial cloth mask that is washable and reusable 60x. Dony Garment Company coordinates with foreign experts through international cooperating programs and puts safety, quality, and reliability first in producing their face masks.

According to their website, DONY Mask is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth and has passed almost all the world's most rigid safety standards and obtains certification from CE, FDA, TUV Reach, Intertek Global, DGA, among others. The outer layer of their mask provides water resistance, the middle layer serves as the filter layer, while the inner layer serves as an antibacterial fabric layer with 99.9% efficiency.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.

Dony has the capacity of producing 100, 000 to 275, 000 face masks a day.

Website: https://garment.dony.vn/

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.

At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” - Henry Pham - CEO Dony Garment Company.

Peace Age Medical Equipment Ltd.

Peace Age Medical Equipment Ltd is another Vietnam-based face mask manufacturer, established in 2000. The company manufactures a complete range of disposable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks, coverall (overall), suits, gown, arm cover, cap, leg cover, blouse, shoe cover, etc.

They are specialized in supplying all kinds of disposable medical equipment, especially sterilized products used in the operation room. Some of which are face masks, surgical drapes, equipment covers, packs, gowns, and towels.

Their manufacturing activities, according to their official website, are certified by the ISO 9001 and an ISO 13485 quality management system certificate and are conform to the medical manufacturing regulations in Vietnam.

Website: https://ppegearsvietnam.com/

USM Healthcare

USM Healthcare is established in 2012, as the first Vietnamese company to manufacture cardiovascular products with other medical equipment. Some of their cardiovascular products include PTCA accessories, coronary stent system, and PTCA balloon catheter.

They manufacture their products in-house controlled through their quality management systems such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and WHO-GMP. According to them, they ensure their products meet the demands and trends of high-quality medical products, both domestically and internationally.

Website: http://www.usm.com.vn/

Kim Sora Limited Liability Company

Kim Sora Limited Liability Company is a Vietnam-based PPE and garment manufacturing company established in 2015 with its main target on the Japanese market. They also export their products to many other countries other than the Japanese market.

The company is based out of Da Nang with over 500 skillful workers that speak both English and Japanese. Besides, Kim Sora Limited is certified by ISO 1348 and ISO 9001.

Website: http://kimsora.com.vn/

Vina Mask International Co., Ltd

Vina Mask International Co., Ltd is a medical equipment manufacturing company established in 2017 by a Japanese-owner, with its manufacturing center located in Vietnam. They are specialized in manufacturing nonwoven disposable masks for multi-purposes, which include UV protection masks, surgical masks, and children's masks.

Vina Mask’s manufacturing management system is certified by the ISO 13485 and has over 12 years of experience producing and supplying masks and other PPE equipment in Vietnam.

Website: http://www.vinamask.vn/

Benefits of Buying Face Masks in Vietnam

Doing business with any country comes with a lot of challenges, including cultural, legal, and regulatory barriers. That is why it is pertinent to consider some challenging factors before taking a major step to import any product from another country. However, buying face masks from Vietnam comes with a lot of benefits, some of which include:

Very friendly and trustworthy people (Scams are rare),

Stable government support,

Clear tax policy,

Very low wages,

Much Agreement on export support - cooperation with foreign countries (TPP, EVFTA).

Factors to Consider as Face Mask Buyer’s Guide

The best protection against potential virus transmission using face masks depend solely on the choice of mask used, following the purpose, and wearing guides. Hence, proper wearing of any face mask can provide some protection against larger droplets and mouth or nose mucosal contact with contaminated hands. Thus, some factors to consider as a face mask buyer’s guide include:

Application: It is important to note that each use or profession requires a specific type of face mask with a certain degree of efficiency to effectively serve its purpose. That is why healthcare providers; especially those on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 must have access to the appropriate masks for their protection. Likewise, non-medical practitioners can use any mask, following the appropriate guidelines for its use. It is therefore essential to buy face masks in accordance with its use and applications.

Mask Type: There are, basically, two types of face masks, medical face masks (surgical face masks) and protective face masks (Particle-filtering half masks). Each of them provides a certain level of protection to the wearer. A major difference between the two is that the surgical masks protect those who wear them from infections transmitted through droplets, while protective masks form a barrier against the inhalable substance.

Protection level: Whether you are buying a surgical mask or a protective mask, all types of respiratory protection masks have specific regulations for their production and use. However, these regulations vary distinctly according to the quality as well as the countries they are used to. In most cases, medical face masks are used to protect wearers from exposure to potentially infectious droplets, while protective masks are used as items of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Disposable or Reusable: Each mask has its specificity in relation to the purpose of use. Surgical masks are classified as disposable personal protective equipment, which is expected to be used once. Therefore, single-use is enough for any medical mask to be useless and unreliable for protection.

Protective masks are, however, are both disposable as well as reusable face masks that allow the user to wash and reuse after every use if it is reusable. Some protective masks, which have a type of internal activated carbon filter, for example, may also have their filters replaced.

Filtration Effectiveness Period: The time of use of any face mask will always depend on the model of mask purchased since the types of respiratory protection mask are different. What we should always keep in mind, however, is that the usage limit is always marked by the feeling of moisture in the mask. Whenever it is wet, it will cease to be efficient and must be replaced.

Level of Comfort: There are several types of protective and surgical masks, as well as various sizes. Some are adjustable, while some are not, but a mask should be adjustable so that it can cover the mouth and nose.

Types of Face mask

Face masks are basically classified into two: Medical face masks (Surgical masks) and Particle-filtering half masks (Protective masks), and they are respectively designed to protect the wearer, and the patient, or both the wearer and the patient in a medical environment. Nevertheless, countries like the US, China, EU, etc classify masks according to their filtration capability.

Medical Face Masks (MNS)

Medical face masks, also called surgical masks are primarily used for external protection and also to protect the counterpart from exposure to potentially infectious droplets of the person wearing the face mask. Corresponding medical face masks also protect the wearer to a limited extent that they are firmly in place, but this is not its primary purpose.

Medical face masks are used, for instance, to prevent droplets from the treating patient's breath from getting into the same patient's open wounds. Depending on the mask worn; the wearer not only inhales through the filter fleece but also breathes air at the edges of the mask when leakage current is sucked in.

It usually offers the wearer little protection against aerosols containing pathogens. You can, however, protect the wearer's mouth and nose from the direct impact of expired droplets from the other person and the transmission of pathogens through direct contact with the hands. Medical face masks are all disposable and are not advisable to be reused more than one time, on any condition.





Particle-Filtering Half Masks (FFP1, FFP2, and FFP3)

Particle-filtering half masks (FFP masks), also called protective masks are items of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the context of occupational safety and are intended to protect the wearer from particles, droplets, and aerosols. The design of the particle-filtering half masks is different from each other.

There are some protective masks without an exhalation valve, while some are with an exhalation valve. Protective masks with an exhalation valve are masks without a valve filter for both the inhaled air and the exhaled air and therefore offer both self-protection and external protection. These kinds of particle-filtering half masks are primarily designed for self-protection.

While protective masks without an exhalation valve are masks with a valve that only filter the inhaled air and therefore do not offer any external protection. Most protective masks are reusable, as some of them like Dony Mask can be washed several, yet provides a reliable degree of efficiency, enough to give protection against bacteria and viruses like COVID19.

These two major types of face mask can be further classified as follow:

Class N: Like the N95, N99, and N100, these class of face masks are indicated for the treatment of Covid-19, MERS, SARS, and H1N1 in hospital environments.

Like the N95, N99, and N100, these class of face masks are indicated for the treatment of Covid-19, MERS, SARS, and H1N1 in hospital environments. Class R: These are masks that are also oil resistant for up to eight hours, such as the R95, R99, and the R100.

These are masks that are also oil resistant for up to eight hours, such as the R95, R99, and the R100. Class P: They are masks that are absolutely resistant to oils, such as P95, P99, and P100. These masks are classified according to the European standard as PFF (Facial Filter Parts).

They are masks that are absolutely resistant to oils, such as P95, P99, and P100. These masks are classified according to the European standard as PFF (Facial Filter Parts). PFF1: This mask, of all those in the PFF class, is the least filtering. It filters up to 80% of all aerosols and has a maximum of 22% leakage of them into the interior.

This mask, of all those in the PFF class, is the least filtering. It filters up to 80% of all aerosols and has a maximum of 22% leakage of them into the interior. PFF2: Filters at least 94% and has a maximum of 8% leakage to the interior. It is used in a hospital environment to prevent professionals from contagion from Covid-19, SARS, and Tuberculosis, etc.

Filters at least 94% and has a maximum of 8% leakage to the interior. It is used in a hospital environment to prevent professionals from contagion from Covid-19, SARS, and Tuberculosis, etc. PFF3: It filters at least 99% of all particles and leaks into the interior at most 2%. It is the most powerful protective mask we can access. It is used by workers who need to be protected from particles such as asbestos.

Some Mask Rules

There are some rules essential to be observed about why using a respirator/face mask. Some of which include:

Wear double layer masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (masks with two or more layers)

Do NOT wear masks intended for healthcare workers. Wear disposable facemask ONLY if you are healthcare workers. ONLY use reusable cloth face masks if you are not healthcare workers.

You must dispose properly of, any type of face mask after use, especially disposable masks to avoid pollution and the risk of getting people infected.

Wear the mask properly over your nose and mouth and have it well secured under your chin.

On NO condition should masks be worn by children below two years or anyone who has trouble breathing, or people who cannot remove the mask themselves.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Cloth masks act as "source control" to block virus particles exhaled by the wearer, and provide "filtration for personal protection" by blocking incoming infectious droplets from others. Cloth Masks can reduce the chances of catching the virus by up to 70%.

“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Henry Pham - Dony Garment. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for."

Contact: Henry Pham +84985310123

﻿##KISS PR NEWS DISCLAIMER##

This news has been published for the above source. If you purchase any items using the product and services mentioned in the link, read and accept the terms at your own risk. — Content creator did not involve the KISS PR news desk in the creation or image in this content. — KISS PR, and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. — Contact the vendor of the product directly. — KISS PR or its distribution partners are not responsible for news ranking or SEO of news and its rankings. Ultimately it is always a final decision of distribution partners, and how it indexes on search engines and distribution sites. — KISS PR, or its distribution partners have no control / cannot change any ranks factors. Further reproduction or distribution beyond the intended recipient is prohibited without the Owner’s prior written consent. Including this disclosure. Story.KissPR.com

Attachment