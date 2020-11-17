Bedminster, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce that NJBankers recently recognized Matthew Remo as a “Rising Star” of the New Jersey banking industry at its virtual awards ceremony held on November 5, 2020. The NJBankers Rising Star Award is granted to bankers, under the age of 40, to recognize their achievements in the Garden State banking industry. Award winners exhibit the characteristics of true leaders and are outstanding professionals, mentors, teachers and colleagues who support bank and industry initiatives. Mr. Remo has continuously exemplified strong leadership skills and professionalism throughout his career. Most recently during these unprecedented times, he played a vital role in the execution of the Bank’s Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program process, which resulted in the funding of approximately 2,300 loans for businesses in the Bank’s community, saving more than 50,000 jobs. Matthew continues to lead the SBA PPP Forgiveness initiative, and his knowledge of regulatory and financial subjects makes him an instrumental part of the Bank’s leadership team.



Additionally, the Bank proudly announces the elevation of Mr. Remo to the position of director of strategy and development. In his new role, Matthew is responsible for the development and formalization of the Company’s business strategy and identification of strategic objectives, priorities, and initiatives along with the development of data analytics/management information systems to measure and report progress. Mr. Remo also ensures capital and liquidity management, regulatory compliance, and credit and enterprise risk management objectives are aligned and synchronized with the Bank’s defined business strategies. In addition, he continues to lead new product governance and serve on many of the Company’s committees.

Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2019 as vice president, senior enterprise risk officer. During his tenure at the Bank, Matthew has worked across a wide range of risk management activities including capital and strategic planning, credit portfolio reviews, regulatory compliance, digital initiatives and new product governance. He has also worked diligently with the Bank’s equipment finance team and made overall significant contributions to many areas of the Company.

Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank after an accomplished 10-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY). As senior examiner of large banking organizations, he specialized in capital and strategic planning, wealth management, asset-liability management and stress testing. At the FRBNY as supervisory manager of regional and community banks, he managed exam teams and led technology design and implementation efforts across the Second District of the Federal Reserve Bank as a commissioned safety and soundness examiner.

Peapack-Gladstone Bank is committed to employee advancement and training with an emphasis on the career development of its employees and their success as future leaders in the financial services industry, and congratulates Matthew for his outstanding achievements and contributions.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

