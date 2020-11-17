NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit against GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 1:20-cv-05765, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Wolf Haldenstein is seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) against GoHealth, certain of GoHealth’s officers and directors, and the private equity sponsor of the IPO and its affiliates.



On June 19, 2020, GoHealth filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the IPO on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”), which was used to sell to the investing public 43.5 million shares of GoHealth Class A common stock at $21 per share, for total gross proceeds of $913.5 million.

Our complaint alleges that the Offering Materials for the IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Materials failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO:

the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020;





GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base;





GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix;





GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and





these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.



Since the July 2020 IPO, the price of GoHealth Class A common stock has suffered significant price declines. By September 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.53 per share – over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO nearly two months prior.



