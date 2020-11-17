Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest public data from the Los Angeles Fire Department shows the number of fires that have burned so far this year has outpaced any other year in recent memory. Each year residents must do whatever possible to protect both their lives and, if they can, their homes. A lot goes into doing everything possible to protect a home from a wildfire, from smarter landscaping to reduce a fire’s fuel to complex sprinkler systems. Many of the city’s celebrity residents will often look to more creative solutions to protecting their beloved properties.

One such A-list pop singer celebrity sought out the company of Jim Moseley, Sun Fire Defense, for its fire protection services. The company coated the VIP’s home in a protectant that both prevents the ignition and inhibits the spreading of fire on treated surfaces. The coating goes on clear, does not affect the integrity of the home, and lasts for years. When fire ravaged the neighborhood of the celebrity, their home was left standing while all around and as close as across the street, homes were reduced to piles of ash and rubble.

Other celebrities have also reached out to Jim for a demonstration such as bestselling novelist Dean Koontz. Jim demonstrates the performance of one of Sun Fire Defense’s products by treating a piece of wood which he then holds in his hand and takes a blowtorch to. Afterwards, Jim is able to show the difference in the integrity of the wood in the treated and untreated sides. The demonstration proves convincing enough that work would soon begin and has since been completed on Dean Koontz’s property.

When homeowners are looking to add a layer of protection to their fire defense strategy, Jim Moseley’s product is proving to be a valuable piece of the puzzle. Residents of the area know that much needs to be done and vigilance is needed every year in order to maintain the upmost level of safety. Adding more products to the plan is only going to increase the odds that a home will survive a fire.

Sun Fire Defense also offers other fire protection products like their FireShield Fabric that can be used to cover all areas of the home from vents to structural openings. The team of professionals at Sun Fire Defense have made it their mission to defend life and property from wildfire achieved through persistence, research, and talent.

Jim Moseley founded Sun Fire Defense out of a passion to protect. He began working with great minds in aerospace and wildland firefighting to create fire shelters which evolved into materials that could insulate against heat, flames, and extreme temperatures. The company can be found by visiting www.sunfiredefense.com