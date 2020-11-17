Promo reel of Taat advertisements produced by the Company in Q4 2020 as part of its current digital marketing initiatives, which are already generating an average of more than 100 sample requests per day on the TryTaat landing page. To view this video clip, please click the thumbnail above or click here.

Promo reel of Taat advertisements produced by the Company in Q4 2020 as part of its current digital marketing initiatives, which are already generating an average of more than 100 sample requests per day on the TryTaat landing page. To view this video clip, please click the thumbnail above or click here.

To augment current digital marketing initiatives, the Company has produced a series of video advertisements which are to be shown to potential users of Taat in the United States, who are current tobacco smokers of legal age. Between short-form brand advertisements as well as a 45-second segment featuring the Company’s CEO Setti Coscarella briefly narrating Taat’s approach to capturing market share in the tobacco industry, the Company believes these advertisements could improve brand recall and conversion rates for promotional campaigns. Additionally, Mr. Coscarella has officially been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to reveal a lineup of video advertisements it has created for promotional initiatives which are currently underway for the upcoming launch of Taat in Ohio. As announced in the Company’s November 6, 2020 press release, in late October 2020 Taat began a USD $150,000 digital marketing campaign for its TryTaat landing page ( http://trytaat.com ) to encourage current tobacco smokers of legal age in Ohio to request a free sample of Taat Original, Smooth, or Menthol by mail. Taat product samples from TryTaat are available to current tobacco smokers of legal age anywhere in the continental United States. Since launching this campaign, which has only been partially completed as of this writing, the Company has received an average of more than 100 sample requests per day from smokers across the country, converting nearly one third of unique visits to TryTaat into confirmed requests, a rate considered exceptionally high for landing pages in any industry1. As part of these current initiatives, the Company has produced a series of video advertisements with an objective of attracting the attention of current smokers of legal age, cultivating awareness of the Taat brand name, and prompting requests for product samples on the TryTaat landing page. The video advertisements have been compiled into a “Promo Reel” format, which can be viewed below in this press release or on the Company’s YouTube channel.

The Company has developed the Beyond Tobacco™ base material for its flagship product Taat, a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. Taat’s executive leadership comes from a “Big Tobacco” background, providing unparalleled expertise in large-scale development and commercialization of tobacco category products. Taat has been engineered to mimic the sensory attributes of a tobacco cigarette, providing current smokers the choice to keep the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind. Taat has chosen Ohio as its launch market in the United States, where it has secured representation by a large tobacco distributor who has placed its first order of Taat, which will be carried alongside its offerings of other leading tobacco category products (e.g., Marlboro, Newport, Camel).

The use of video in marketing has proven to be effective in contributing to a high rate of brand recall, with greater impact than other forms of marketing such as written content and still images. In a 2017 report by Think With Google, a study was cited which showed that nine out of ten short-form video promotions known as “bumper” advertisements caused an improvement in ad recall by “seeding” ideas for potential customers2. In a report by digital marketing firm HubSpot, it was concluded that video receives more interactions than images (by 21.2%) or carousels (by 18.6%)3. By incorporating original video content into its digital marketing strategy, the Company expects it will be able to drive strong engagement with current tobacco smokers of legal age, who could potentially become users of Taat.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d683ad-02d0-4a5e-9e3d-b5003560909c

Promo reel of Taat advertisements produced by the Company in Q4 2020 as part of its current digital marketing initiatives, which are already generating an average of more than 100 sample requests per day on the TryTaat landing page. To view this video clip, please click the thumbnail above or click here .

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Taat Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Leading up to the official launch of our product, we are laying the groundwork to make the Taat brand highly memorable for current tobacco smokers of legal age. In just about every market segment, video marketing has often proven highly successful and cost-effective compared to other promotional methods. The proprietary informational videos we have released to date have gotten excellent feedback, which is why we’re doubling down on video as a key pillar of our marketing strategy. By using the moving image to show the product, demonstrate how it can be used by our target audience of current adult smokers, and convey what the Taat brand is all about, I am proud to release these video advertisements, and I look forward to seeing how they perform as part of our early-stage marketing and promotions.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella has been appointed to Taat's board of directors (the “Board”). Between Mr. Coscarella's current capacity as a senior executive of the Company as well as his proven business acumen in investment banking, private equity, entrepreneurship, and a strategist position at a “Big Tobacco” firm, the Company believes Mr. Coscarella is a strong addition to the Board.

Sources

1 - https://blog.alexa.com/average-conversion-rates/#landingpage

2 - https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/intl/en-ca/marketing-strategies/video/stories-marketing-strategy-video-bumper-ads/

3 - https://blog.hubspot.com/blog/tabid/6307/bid/23865/13-mind-bending-social-media-marketing-statistics.aspx

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Taat Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed Taat, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. Taat's base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, Taat is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Beyond Tobacco™, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s digital marketing campaigns and recently released video advertisements. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms