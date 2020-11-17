Chicago, IL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan A. Capra, attorney and partner at Clifford Law Offices, is celebrating a milestone of 30 years as a Chicago medical malpractice attorney. Ms. Capra joined Clifford Law Offices as an associate 30 years ago. After ten years, she made partner and has worked as a partner for 20 years. Ms. Capra concentrates her law practice in medical and hospital negligence litigation.

Ms. Capra graduated from DePaul University with a nursing degree and worked largely with infants and children with serious neurological conditions and disabilities prior to becoming a lawyer. Her nursing background helps her get the necessary details about what occurred during a client’s treatment in order to effectively prosecute a medical negligence lawsuit. Ms. Capra sums it up appropriately, “As a nurse, I was the patient’s advocate. As a medical malpractice attorney, I am still the patient’s advocate but in a different arena and profession.”

Ms. Capra primarily handles cases involving obstetrical, gynecologic, and pediatric negligence cases and has obtained outstanding settlements and verdicts.

Some highlights of her career include:

$11 million settlement involving a hospital pharmacy that mixed an intravenous solution with excessive amounts of glucose, which was given to a premature newborn who then sustained severe and permanent brain damage as a result (worked in collaboration with senior partner, Robert Clifford, and partner Keith Hebeisen).

$10 million settlement on behalf of a mother whose infant suffered severe and permanent brain damage due to negligent obstetrical treatment rendered at a Chicago hospital (worked in collaboration with senior partner, Robert Clifford, and partner Keith Hebeisen).

$8.1 million settlement on behalf of a mother’s first-born infant boy who suffered serious and permanent brain damage due to negligent management of her labor and delivery (worked with partner Kevin Durkin).

$7.2 million settlement on behalf of a young boy who suffered brain damage when the obstetrician and hospital staff failed to perform a C-section delivery.

$3.2 million settlement involving the wrongful death of young mother from a post-partum hemorrhage after giving birth.

In the last decade, Ms. Capra has worked on 28 obstetrical and gynecological cases involving medical negligence. Eighteen cases have resulted in settlements and verdicts of over one million dollars and ten have resulted in settlements and verdicts over five million dollars.

Over the years, Ms. Capra has been recognized as an Illinois Leading Lawyer by Law Bulletin Media (2005 – present), selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list (2005 to present), has an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell, and was part of the list of Most Influential Women Lawyers in Chicago by Crain’s Custom Media (2017). Most recently in 2020, she was named by Crain’s Chicago Business on a list of Notable Women in Law in Chicago.

Congratulations Susan. It is an honor and privilege to have you on the Clifford Law Offices Team.

