Key Highlights

Average daily production was 31.8 MMcfe for the third quarter of 2020

On July 7, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Appalachian Basin assets

On August 4, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of its Michigan properties

On August 7, 2020, the Company announced a one-time cash distribution of $10.00 per share payable on August 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2020

On October 23, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of its Appalachia properties for $21.9 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments; the transaction was funded with a $21.9 million senior secured seller note

In October 2020, the Company unwound all of its remaining commodity derivative contracts for cash settlements received of $1.5 million

On November 13, 2020, the Company announced a one-time cash distribution of $10.00 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Third Quarter Second Quarter $ in millions unless noted otherwise 2020 2020 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 31.8 36.8 Total revenues $ 7.5 $ 7.4 Total assets (1) 145.1 175.0 Net income (loss) (6.2 ) (7.1 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (2) 0.9 2.3 Total debt (1) — — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2.2 ) 2.2 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (3) 1.0 0.2





(1) As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. (2) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined and reconciled under “Non-GAAP Measures” below. (3) Represents cash payments during the period.

For the third quarter of 2020, Harvest reported a net loss of $6.2 million, or $(6.11) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million, or $(7.00) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding for the second quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2019, a net loss of $19.5 million or $(19.28) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding was reported. Included in the 2020 third quarter net loss were the following items:

$1.1 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties,

$5.6 million of non-cash losses on commodity derivatives,

$0.4 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses, and

$0.4 million of divestiture and transaction related expense contained in general and administrative expenses.

Production for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.3 Bcf of natural gas, 102 MBbls of oil and 9 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 31.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents a 14 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2020 production of 36.8 MMcfe/d and a 68 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2019 production of 98.1 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the divestiture of the Company’s Michigan assets at the beginning of August 2020. The decrease in production from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and 2020.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, a $1.5 million decrease from the second quarter of 2020 and a $8.8 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in gas production due to the sale of Michigan assets in August 2020, partially offset by an increase in realized oil prices and a decrease in lease operating expense due to the sale of Michigan assets in August 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and 2020, a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and a decrease in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Operating Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 102 145 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 9 316 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,261 6,259 Net production (MMcfe) 2,927 9,025 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 38.56 $ 54.02 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) (2) (14.68 ) 10.46 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.63 1.87 Mcfe 2.56 2.53 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.37 $ 2.17 Production taxes 0.03 0.18 Total 2.40 2.35 Depreciation, depletion and amortization — 0.15 General and administrative expenses 1.46 0.86





(1) Prior to $3.8 million and $14.0 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Natural gas liquids revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include a prior period adjustment of $0.3 million. Excluding this prior period adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the natural gas liquids price per barrel would have been $16.32.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 307 470 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 23 1,169 Natural gas (MMcf) 7,621 21,765 Net production (MMcfe) 9,601 31,596 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 37.34 $ 53.98 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) (2) 3.85 16.14 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.68 2.39 Mcfe 2.54 3.05 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.36 $ 2.04 Production taxes 0.04 0.17 Total 2.40 2.21 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.11 0.34 General and administrative expenses 1.28 0.66





(1) Prior to $14.0 million and $17.5 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Natural gas liquids revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a prior period adjustment of $0.3 million. Excluding this prior period adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the natural gas liquids price per barrel would have been $16.38.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except number of shares) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,678 $ 28,968 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues 7,867 14,075 Other 2,024 1,322 Derivative asset 2,127 6,231 Other current assets 322 277 Total current assets 40,018 60,873 Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization; September 30, 2020, $0; December 31, 2019, $15,066 — 114,031 Assets held for sale 102,084 316 Other assets 2,983 4,965 Total assets $ 145,085 $ 180,185 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,812 $ 23,524 Other current liabilities 426 586 Total current liabilities 12,238 24,110 Asset retirement obligations — 88,668 Liabilities held for sale 83,535 139 Other long–term liabilities 656 1,770 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 118 127 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,027,760 shares issued and 1,022,272 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 1,022,101 shares issued and 1,018,347 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 102 102 Additional paid-in capital 170,823 180,177 Treasury stock at cost - 5,488 shares at September 30, 2020; 3,754 shares at December 31, 2019 (631 ) (562 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (121,756 ) (114,346 ) Total stockholders' equity 48,538 65,371 Total liabilities and equity $ 145,085 $ 180,185





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 7,478 $ 22,870 Transportation and marketing–related revenues — 379 Total revenues 7,478 23,249 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 6,929 19,614 Cost of purchased natural gas — 255 Dry hole and exploration costs — 36 Production taxes 84 1,634 Accretion expense on obligations — 1,995 Depreciation, depletion and amortization — 1,367 General and administrative expenses 4,270 7,771 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,093 16,325 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (16 ) (661 ) Total operating costs and expenses 12,360 48,336 Operating loss (4,882 ) (25,087 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (1,823 ) 5,718 Interest expense (12 ) (501 ) Other income, net 473 341 Total other income (expense), net (1,362 ) 5,558 Loss before income taxes (6,244 ) (19,529 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss $ (6,244 ) $ (19,529 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (6.11 ) $ (19.28 ) Diluted $ (6.11 ) $ (19.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,022 1,013 Diluted 1,022 1,013 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 24,387 $ 96,285 Transportation and marketing–related revenues — 1,397 Total revenues 24,387 97,682 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 22,628 64,568 Cost of purchased natural gas — 969 Dry hole and exploration costs 1 75 Production taxes 369 5,277 Accretion expense on obligations 3,366 6,373 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,103 10,712 General and administrative expenses 12,332 20,794 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,536 115,604 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (368 ) (679 ) Total operating costs and expenses 42,967 223,693 Operating loss (18,580 ) (126,011 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain on derivatives, net 9,868 5,374 Interest expense (38 ) (3,335 ) Gain on equity securities — 4,593 Other income, net 1,340 3,168 Total other income (expense), net 11,170 9,800 Loss before income taxes (7,410 ) (116,211 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss $ (7,410 ) $ (116,211 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (7.27 ) $ (115.29 ) Diluted $ (7.27 ) $ (115.29 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,020 1,008 Diluted 1,020 1,008





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,410 ) $ (116,211 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Accretion expense on obligations 3,366 6,373 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,103 10,712 Share–based compensation cost 987 2,184 Cash dividends paid on share-based compensation (412 ) — Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 3,536 115,604 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (368 ) (679 ) Gain on equity securities — (4,593 ) Gain on derivatives, net (9,868 ) (5,374 ) Cash settlements of derivative contracts (1) 13,971 17,483 Other — 1,571 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,526 21,637 Other current assets (45 ) 1,909 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,994 ) (4,061 ) Other, net 707 (2,531 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,099 44,024 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (1,507 ) (2,096 ) Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties — 2,124 Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties (581 ) 111,575 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 51,675 Other — 38 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (2,088 ) 163,316 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt borrowings — (115,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (69 ) (295 ) Dividends (10,223 ) — Other (9 ) (10 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (10,301 ) (115,305 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,290 ) 92,035 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 38,968 6,313 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 27,678 $ 98,348





(1) In the nine months ended September 30 2020, $1.1 million of the $14.0 million of net gains on commodity derivatives was due to settlements received on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with closed divestitures.





Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit); interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; (gain) loss on derivatives, net; cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; (gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties; and gain on equity securities.

Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, 2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Net loss $ (6,244 ) $ (19,529 ) $ (7,135 ) $ (7,410 ) $ (116,211 ) Add: Income tax expense — — — — — Interest expense, net 12 501 7 33 3,335 Depreciation, depletion and amortization — 1,367 514 1,103 10,712 Accretion expense on obligations — 1,995 1,603 3,366 6,373 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 1,823 (5,718 ) 966 (9,868 ) (5,374 ) Cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts 3,805 13,959 5,693 13,971 17,483 Non-cash share-based compensation 397 1,421 253 987 2,184 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,093 16,325 837 3,536 115,604 Dry hole and exploration costs — 36 1 1 75 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (16 ) (661 ) (415 ) (368 ) (679 ) Gain on equity securities — — — — (4,593 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 870 $ 9,696 $ 2,324 $ 5,351 $ 28,909





