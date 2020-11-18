November 24th, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent IDC report, 34 percent of Canadian food and beverage manufacturers are looking for new ways to boost profitability, while 26 percent now prioritize increased revenue

On November 24th from 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST, join industry experts for IWI’s live webcast — “Improving Margins for the Food and Beverage Industry Using Food Tech” about the emerging role of ERP solutions in food and beverage manufacturing to maximize margins and reduce potential risk.

Improving Margin Management

Key topics covered in our live webinar will include cost management, regulatory compliance, inventory obsolescence, functional forecasting and quality management, along with actionable insights from three industry experts:

Overcoming Operational Obstacles

To maximize both profit and revenue, margin management is paramount. As noted by IDC’s Riding the Wave of Uncertainty report, however, operational obstacles often emerge to frustrate these efforts, such as:

Regulatory changes — 49 percent of Canadian companies point to regulatory changes around Brexit, USMCA, HIPAA and GPDR as challenging to their bottom line.



Labour shortages — 35 percent of firms highlight issues with skilled labour shortages in production and manufacturing facilities.



Cybersecurity breaches — 40 percent point to potential cybersecurity breaches as problematic external forces.



Product traceability — 54 percent note that lacking traceability could negatively impact their brand value, even as traceability expectations rapidly evolve.



Ready to tackle these challenges head on? Join us on November 24th and discover how the right technology can help Canadian food and beverage manufacturers maximize margins, improve productivity and enhance operational outcomes.

