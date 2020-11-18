November 24th, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST
MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent IDC report, 34 percent of Canadian food and beverage manufacturers are looking for new ways to boost profitability, while 26 percent now prioritize increased revenue
On November 24th from 12:00pm – 1:00pm EST, join industry experts for IWI’s live webcast — “Improving Margins for the Food and Beverage Industry Using Food Tech” about the emerging role of ERP solutions in food and beverage manufacturing to maximize margins and reduce potential risk.
Sign up today for your chance to discover industry-specific insights and maximize manufacturing margins.
Improving Margin Management
Key topics covered in our live webinar will include cost management, regulatory compliance, inventory obsolescence, functional forecasting and quality management, along with actionable insights from three industry experts:
Overcoming Operational Obstacles
To maximize both profit and revenue, margin management is paramount. As noted by IDC’s Riding the Wave of Uncertainty report, however, operational obstacles often emerge to frustrate these efforts, such as:
Ready to tackle these challenges head on? Join us on November 24th and discover how the right technology can help Canadian food and beverage manufacturers maximize margins, improve productivity and enhance operational outcomes.
Can’t make it to live session? Complete the registration form and get access to the full recording after the webcast is complete.
About Us: IWI Consulting Group has been helping Canadian companies implement Sage ERP solutions for more than 20 years. From food and beverage software to cloud manufacturing, distribution and professional services, IWI Consulting Group is your trusted Business ERP software provider.
