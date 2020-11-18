The top early Black Friday VR deals for 2020, including the latest Oculus, PS VR and HTC VIVE VR headset deals



VR gaming is becoming more popular than ever thanks to vastly improved VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and PS VR. The Oculus Quest stands out as an all-in-one VR gaming headset that doesn’t require a PC to play. With its extensive library of titles and reasonable price, it’s one of the best platforms to discover VR gaming. PC-powered headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index will offer even better graphics performance, however, though it’s highly dependent on PC specs.

