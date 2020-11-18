Early Black Friday PS5 deals are underway, explore all the best early Black Friday PlayStation 5 console and bundle deals on this page



Early Black Friday PS5 deals are underway. Find the latest offers on PS5 Digital Edition, bundles and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best PS5 Deals:

Save on PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles, bundles, and games at GameStop.com - click the link for live prices on the PlayStation 5 Ultimate Launch Day System Bundle, DualSense Charging Station, games and more

- click the link for live prices on the PlayStation 5 Ultimate Launch Day System Bundle, DualSense Charging Station, games and more Save on PlayStation 5 consoles and compatible accessories at Amazon - click the link to see live prices on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles plus headsets, controller charging stations, and more

- click the link to see live prices on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles plus headsets, controller charging stations, and more Shop the Playstation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon - comes with a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O for lightning speed performance plus features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view even more deals available now. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The highly anticipated Sony PlayStation 5 releases in November with next-generation titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In addition to offering backwards compatibility with current PS4 titles, Sony also plans to provide free PS5 upgrades for select titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 21, and Destiny 2. PS5 bundles include the standard edition and the PS5 Digital Edition, which is available at a lower price at the expense of the UHD Blu-ray disc drive.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)