The best early Black Friday PS4 & PS4 Pro deals for 2020, featuring all the best Playstation console bundle, game, controller & accessory discounts



Early Black Friday Sony PS4 (Pro) bundle deals have arrived. Review the top deals on the Playstation 4 Slim, PS4 Pro, DualShock 4 controller, games and more. Find the full range of deals listed below.

Best PS4 Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare even more deals available now. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Various Playstation 4 Pro and Playstation 4 Slim bundles are still available at your favorite online retail stores, even with the upcoming release of Sony’s next gen console--the PS5. Playstation 4 bundles that include games such as Uncharted 4, Fortnite, Marvel’s Spiderman and bundles with accessories, extra controllers, charging docks and many more are still widely available. Performance-wise, the PS4 is already showing its age, however, the console will still be supported by Sony and there are still more games that will be released on the platform.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)