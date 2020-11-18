Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafreight Forwarding - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Seafreight Forwarding Market to Reach 72 Million TEUs by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seafreight Forwarding estimated at 64 Million TEUs in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 72 Million TEUs by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach 30.3 Million TEUs by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Documentation segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 17.3 Million TEUs, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Seafreight Forwarding market in the U. S. is estimated at 17.3 Million TEUs in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 13.8 Million TEUs by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Transportation & Warehousing Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR



In the global Transportation & Warehousing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10.6 Million TEUs in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.9 Million TEUs by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.6 Million TEUs by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

C. H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

DSV A/S

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Seafreight Forwarding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Seafreight Forwarding Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in TEUs by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Seafreight Forwarding Global Retrospective Market Scenario in TEUs by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Seafreight Forwarding Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Packaging (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in TEUs: 2020 to 2027

Packaging (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019

Packaging (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Documentation (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in TEUs: 2020 to 2027

Documentation (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019

Documentation (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in TEUs: 2020 to 2027

Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in TEUs: 2012 to 2019

Transportation & Warehousing (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in TEUs: 2020 to 2027

Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in TEUs: 2012 to 2019

Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Seafreight Forwarding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Seafreight Forwarding Market Estimates and Projections in TEUs by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Seafreight Forwarding Market by Segment: A Historic Review in TEUs for 2012-2019

Seafreight Forwarding Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzz67f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900