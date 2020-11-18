SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall announced a new communication feature that allows its captioned telephone service to function without a landline or home internet access. Now, people experiencing hearing loss who are eligible and who do not have access to these technologies can easily connect with loved ones, colleagues, and healthcare providers.



“Connection is critical to our lives and to our relationships, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” says CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “We want to extend our service to those without landlines or internet access in their homes. Those people also want to make calls and understand – and be understood – during phone conversations. We are excited to remove another barrier in communication for people who are hard-of-hearing.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports 19 million Americans – or 6 percent of the population – still lack access to fixed broadband service at the speed required to connect to Wi-Fi (25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload). With the internet becoming an essential way to communicate, those without it risk being left behind and becoming isolated in their communication. The situation can be even more challenging for people with hearing loss who also lack internet access. This may put them at increased risk of isolation and depression, which can lead to other serious health issues.

By removing the need for home internet access or a landline, CaptionCall, which uses Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS), is providing essential access to communication to people who experience hearing loss and who need captions to use the phone.

CaptionCall Chief Marketing Officer Paul Kershisnik says, “We all need access to communication services so we can connect with other people – it’s vital to our wellbeing!”

For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations – and more from life.

