WAPAKONETA, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although new public relations director and fundraising manager Alexa Hughes is warned about dating playboy John Tate, but in Samantha Sheridan’s new novel “Smoky Mountains Romance” (published by Archway Publishing) passion can’t be controlled, even if someone ends up hurt.

Moving to Kenton, Tennessee, for a fresh start and a job in the Shelby Memorial Hospital, Alexa has a big heart and loves to help others. Alexa brings her dog, Tucker, an Australian Shepherd along with her. After she literally runs into the handsome fireman and paramedic John Tate, she wants to know more. He has dated almost every single girl in the ER, and dating him means taking a big chance. Both of them are initially hesitant for their own reasons, but their chemistry is undeniable. So, they must decide if their connection is enough to overcome their issues.

“As an author, I write with my heart. The idea is for my readers to fall in love with the characters and the storyline. The readers should feel what the characters are going through and laugh along with the story, when silly things are written in,” Sheridan says. “It is not only a love story but a story about people, people who love their town and love their jobs. This is a story about more than Alexa and John. It includes stories about other characters in the book and the love story that evolves.”

“Smoky Mountains Romance” is available for purchase from the Archway link above, Barnes & Noble or online from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Smoky-Mountains-Romance-Samantha-Sheridan/dp/1480892629.

“Smoky Mountains Romance”

By Samantha Sheridan

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 440 pages | ISBN 9781480892606

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 440 pages | ISBN 9781480892620

E-Book | 440 pages | ISBN 9781480892613

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Samantha Sheridan found her love for the outdoors through her life of growing up on a farm. As a child, she was raised on the west side of Colorado and learned about the Rocky Mountains, as well as the farming aspects of the west. At the age of 6, the family moved back to her grandparent’s farm in West Central Ohio, but the author could never get the mountains out of her system. The closest thing was the Smoky Mountains, and her family went there regularly. Sheridan loves to write about love and the connection between two people, the love so many people want in their life. She has previously written “The Silver Heart” but plans to revise and re-release it soon. In addition to “Smoky Mountains Romance,” Sheridan is working on the next book in the series.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com