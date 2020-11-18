LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new book “48: An Experiential Memoir on Homelessness” (published by Archway Publishing) shares Dr. Sheldon Jacobs’ decision and experience going undercover as a homeless man for 48 hours in Las Vegas.

“The way I was made to feel by humanity as a homeless man was as if I did not exist. I was treated as if I did not exist or that I was invisible, which is how the problem of homelessness is viewed by many,” Jacobs says. “The hope is that the book helps to change that narrative.”

Living in Las Vegas, Jacobs was alarmed by the growing problem of homelessness he saw daily. Although he helped them through handing out hygiene kits, water, and food, he felt it wasn’t enough. Inspired by a homeless woman he met at the gym, Jacobs resolved to go undercover as a homeless man for 48 hours. Despite his wife’s concern for his safety, he pushed forward. This book reveals what he learned risking his life and health while begging for money in the desert and trying to raise awareness of homelessness and mental health. Additionally, Jacobs includes stories in his book from homeless individuals he encountered during his 48 hour experience.

Jacobs wants his readers to know “that anyone could become homeless and us as a society, we need to treat the homeless with more dignity and respect.”

About the Author

Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs, born and raised in Southern California, lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife, Nicole; his son, Jayden; and his daughter, Arianna. He is a licensed marriage and family therapist and an advocate for the homeless and those struggling with mental health issues. He has taught numerous courses at the university level, published articles on topics ranging from mental health to various social issues, and is an active practitioner providing individual, couples, family, and group counseling. “48” is Jacobs’ first published book.

