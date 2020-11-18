BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A mysterious virus turns humans into supernatural creatures, and Rowling sets out on a quest to find a cure to save herself, her family, and the world in Sanyee Barjogar Jr’s new novel “Whispering Dusk” (published by Archway Publishing).

The novel follows three characters — Rowling, Noah, and Ephraim — trying to coexist in a world plagued by an erratic yet calculated virus that transforms people into mythical creatures. It’s all about taking risks, swallowing fear and following one’s heart. Throughout the story the characters make tough decisions, but utilize their instincts. Always questioning the situation and supporting what morals they have left, Rowling, Noah, and Ephraim represent a part of what it means to be human.

Barjogar hopes his book encourages his readers “To always be persistent in reaching your goals. To always question oppressing forces and find your morality.”

“Whispering Dusk” is available for purchase at the Archway link above, Barnes & Noble and online from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Whispering-Dusk-Sanyee-Jr-Barjogar/dp/148089480X

“Whispering Dusk”

By Sanyee Barjogar Jr.

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781480894785

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781480894808

E-Book | 290 pages | ISBN 9781480894792

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sanyee Barjogar Jr. has always been known for his wild imagination. He is a son, brother, friend and confidant to everyone in his life. Ever since he could first walk, photography, literature, film, and writing, has always been his passion. Hoping to one day be behind the scenes and making a TV and film series of his own. At the age of 15 he wrote his first novel and successfully self-published at 17, gathering the experience of what it will take to one day accomplish the dream of making an official novel that he hopes will lead him into his desired career of filmmaking and book publishing. From working at a movie theater and as a TSA at a high school, happily helping children with special needs, he has managed to find the time during a pandemic to write a well imagined novel he hopes everyone will enjoy as a momentary escape from reality.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com