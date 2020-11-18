ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Wamsley and Stephen L Davey announce the release their first joint publication titled “A Vanishing Kind” (published by Balboa Press AU). This memoir, told in conversations, narrates the story of a brilliant mathematics professor who became notorious for wearing a cat-skin hat and who went on to become the father of wildlife conservation in Australia.

Wildlife conservation in Australia owes much to the ideas of Wamsley, a controversial mathematics professor whose attention-grabbing actions made him at once famous and widely vilified. He overcame childhood disadvantage and trauma to create first a private sanctuary called Warrawong, then Earth Sanctuaries Limited, the world’s first publicly listed company devoted solely to wildlife conservation. His company fell from a great height, but its influence has been enormous. This book tells the story of that enterprise and the man who founded it.

“The world's environment and democratic systems are under more pressure than ever before,” the author states, on the relevance of the book in today’s society. “While the entire world grapples with climate change, it is important to realise that climate is only part of the battle. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in biodiversity or the failures of democratic systems.”

David Higgs MBE, MSc, Director of The Environmental Press Agency says in his review of the book:

“Such a book has been needed for a very long time. It should be on the essential reading list of any student of the environment or conservation. Wamsley’s controversial, radical, pragmatic approach revolutionised conservation in Australia.”

“A Vanishing Kind: A Memoir of Dr John Wamsley in Conversations”

By John Wamsley and Stephen L Davey

About the Author

John Wamsley has a doctorate in mathematics and is recognized for his work in wildlife conservation, with specific regard to the use of feral-proof fencing. He was only the second person in the world to successfully breed platypus in captivity. He founded the Earth Sanctuaries Foundation, which is known today as FAME (Foundation for Australia’s Most Endangered and was inducted into Birds New Zealand Hall of Fame. In 2003, he was named Australia’s Environmentalist of the Year, and in 2016, was named Australian Geographic Conservation Hero. Wamsley has published two books on the environment and now in his ninth decade, his latest book is about his life. Anything he receives from the sale of this book will be spent saving biodiversity. Visit www.johnwamsley.com for more details about the author and his works.

Stephen L Davey is a retired horticulturalist and writer who has worked alongside Wamsley for many years. He has compiled this memoir using taped conversations and archival material.

