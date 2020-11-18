Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Regional Colocation Market 2020-21: Poised for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK regional data centre market (the market outside of London and the M25) is set to be the fastest-growing data centre sub-sector in the UK, and capacity could potentially double within the next three years. The report looks at where this capacity is going to appear and what the drivers are behind it.



What is covered by the report

Putting the regional market into context with the entire UK data centre market

A review by region of key operators and developments

What is 'edge' and what impact have we seen in the UK and the US markets

What has been the impact from Covid-19

A review of pricing in the regional market and comparing it with the London market including analysis of 45 price points

A two-page overview for every one of the 45 regional data centres on the data centre database

Who this report is aimed at

Where is existing capacity in the regional market - and where is new capacity going to come from?

What is happening to colocation pricing in the regional market?

Who are the key operators, where are the regional ecosystems?

Is edge colocation really happening - and if not, when will it?

What kind of colocation packages are buyers looking for?

Key Topics Covered:

Confidentiality notice



Methodology



Executive summary



Section 1: Market overview

The regional colocation market in the context The UK market as a whole The colocation market within London and the M25 The regional UK colocation market Suppliers of regional UK colocation capacity

Regional colocation review Eastern England Midlands North East England North West England South East, South and South West England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

The regional edge

Edge lessons from the US

Covid-19 impact on the European data centre industry 1. Hyperscale = 80% of demand in Europe and health of this sector is key 2. Merger and acquisition activity continues 3. Share prices of industry participants continue to surge

Covid-19 implications for the regional colocation market

Key operators in the UK regional market Equinix Manchester Equinix MA05 and 06, Agecroft, Salford: 30MW new Manchester data centre campus Pulsant Node4 Iomart plc

Wholesale data centres in the regional UK market Commercial aspects of the wholesale data centre model Wholesale providers in the regional UK market

Colocation pricing in the regional UK market Wholesale pricing Retail colocation pricing How does regional colocation pricing compare with London and the M25 market?

London ecosystem pricing 2016-2020

London non-ecosystem pricing 2016-2020

Comparing regional UK colocation pricing with London Why is regional UK pricing at a premium compared to London non-ecosystem pricing?

Regional colocation pricing summary

Regional retail colocation packages (including

part-racks) Successful retail colocation packages in the regional colocation market Quarter and half-rack colocation packages Quarter and half-rack pricing Summary of retail colocation packages in the UK regional market

Regional space estimates (in '000 sq ft) March 2020

Section 2: UK regional data centres

UK regional data centre location map

