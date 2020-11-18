Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR Technology Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and evaluates the global CRISPR technology market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.



The global CRISPR technology market reached a value of nearly $685.5 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $685.5 million in 2019 to $1,654.2 million in 2020 at a rate of 24.6%. It is expected to reach $2,569.8 million in 2023, and $6,703.7 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in funding, and increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory challenges, and lack of standardized regulations in the majority of countries.



Going forward, rising demand for gene therapeutics, technological advancements in the fields of genome editing, growing demand for the discovery of drugs, increasing demand for CRISPR in diagnostics, rising demand for CRISPR technologies in agriculture applications, and rising adoption of CRISPR technologies will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the CRISPR technology market in the future include ethical concerns related to genetic research, and increasing occurrence of off-target genome editing.



The CRISPR technology market is segmented by product type into Cas9 And gRNA, design tool, plasmid and vector, and other delivery system products. The Cas9 And gRNA market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by product type, accounting for 76.4% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the design tool segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market, at a CAGR of 29.7% during 2019-2023.



The CRISPR technology market is segmented by end-user into biopharmaceutical companies, agricultural biotechnology companies, academic research organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs). The biopharmaceutical companies market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user, accounting for 55.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 26.0% during 2019-2023.



The CRISPR technology market is segmented by application into biomedical, agriculture, diagnostics, and others. The biomedical market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by application, accounting for 53.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 25.7%.



North America was the largest region in the global CRISPR technology market, accounting for 51.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the CRISPR technology market will be the Middle East, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 130.6% and 41.1% respectively during 2019-2023. These will be followed by Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 31.2% and 30.1% respectively during 2019-2023.



The global CRISPR technology market is highly concentrated with few players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 85% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Crispr Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intellia Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery, and Synthego Corporation.



The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by product type will arise in the Cas9 And gRNA segment, which will gain $698.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user will arise in the biopharmaceutical companies, which will gain $572.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by application will arise in the biomedical, which will gain $542.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The CRISPR technology market size will gain the most in the USA at $288.4million.



Competitive Landscape



Global CRISPR Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Crispr Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Intellia Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery

Synthego Corporation

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The CRISPR Technology Market

Nanosens Innovations, Inc merged with Cardea Bio Inc.

Inscripta, Inc. acquired for Solana Biosciences, Inc.

Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies

Horizon Discovery acquired Dharmacon Inc. from GE for $85 million

Synthego Corporation partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to distribute synthetic guide RNA

Key Topics Covered:



1. CRISPR Technology Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Product Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.1.4. Segmentation By Application



7. CRISPR Technology Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Product Type

7.2.1. Cas9 And gRNA

7.2.2. Design Tools

7.2.3. Plasmid And Vector

7.2.4. Other Delivery System Products

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Academic Research Organizations

7.3.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3.3. Agricultural Biotechnology Companies

7.3.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.4. Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Biomedical

7.4.2. Agriculture

7.4.3. Diagnostics

7.4.4. Others



8. CRISPR Technology Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Technological Advances

8.2. Increased Demand For CRISPR Technology In Drug Discovery And Screening

8.3. Joint Venture And Strategic Collaboration Between Companies

8.4. Increasing Adoption Of CRISPR Technologies By Agriculture-Based Companies

8.5. Startups In CRISPR Technology

8.6. Artificial Intelligence With CRISPR

8.7. License Agreements Between CRISPR Technology Companies And Biotechnology Firms



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On CRISPR Technology Market

9.1. Impact On CRISPR Technology Companies

9.2. Applications of CRISPR in COVID-19



10. Global CRISPR Technology Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023



11. Global CRISPR Technology Market Segmentation

11.1. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Cas9 And gRNA

11.1.2. Design Tool

11.1.3. Plasmid And Vector

11.1.4. Other Delivery System Products

11.2. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies

11.2.2. Agricultural Biotechnology Companies

11.2.3. Academic Research Organizations

11.2.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

11.3. Global CRISPR Technology Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3.1. Biomedical

11.3.2. Agriculture

11.3.3. Diagnostics

11.3.4. Others



12. CRISPR Technology Market, Regional And Country Analysis

12.1. Global CRISPR Technology Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global CRISPR Technology Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74dp1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900