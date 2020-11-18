SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donna Portland, a master NLP coach and hypnotherapist, ventures into the world of publishing to share a personal story of awakening, success and growth within the pages of “Positive Habits Get Results” (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book is a straightforward guide that will help anyone transform their life by consistently using positive habits to regain lost energy and achieve wellness, success and a sense of purpose. Here, the author interweaves her personal stories and anecdotes with research and discovery to share a practical roadmap that guides others on a journey inward to take back their zest for life again.

“Positive Habits Get Results” is presented in a simple, clear and concise manner so the reader can simply put into action the suggestions within and start a healthier and more fulfilling approach to life and wellbeing.

“I want the reader to feel empowered; that achieving the things that you want in life is as simple as making a decision and taking action,” the author states. “It is important to understand that everything that happens in our lives is ultimately due to our thoughts and actions; that we attract things to ourselves. There are many gifts and learnings that are available to us if we choose to see the gift and the learning from what happens in our lives — even failures!”

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/815485-positive-habits-get-results to purchase a copy of the book.

“Positive Habits Get Results”

By Donna Portland

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781504322577

E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781504322805

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Donna Portland is a coach and hypnotherapist and loves helping people reach their aspirations and dreams to achieve their success — whatever that means to them. She had an “awakening” some years ago and began a fabulous journey towards finding meaning in her life. She managed to get clear on the strategies she needed to adopt to reach her goals and take her life to the next level. Portland is just an ordinary person, from an ordinary background, yet she has managed to achieve extraordinary results by following the process that she has put forward in this book. She has attained something that so many fail to achieve: a sense of her true self and true purpose, which she lives authentically each day. She has transformed from being an unhappy unfulfilled woman, to being wonderfully engaging generous and truly inspirational. Portland lives in Sydney, Australia, and is mother to a teenage son.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com