The Middle East and African energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to attain a value of $189.0 million in 2030, progressing at a 7.1% CAGR during the time period 2020-2030.



The market is witnessing growth due to the rising preference for non-surgical minimally intrusive aesthetic treatments in MEA, increasing awareness among consumers about safety profile of these devices, surging geriatric population, and expanding medical tourism industry in the region.



Geographically, Saudi Arabia dominated the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market in 2019, which can be particularly attributed to the growing requirement for aesthetic enhancement procedures among both women and men in the country. Lip augmentation and liposuction are primarily gaining popularity in the country, as people are becoming more inclined towards keeping up with latest fashion trends prevalent in western countries.



New products are being launched by companies operating in the domain in MEA for increasing their presence in the domain. For example, Lumenis Ltd. launched a multi-application program, Legend Pro+, with innovative technology in April 2019. It is a body and face platform that offers comfortable solutions along with immediate results, minimal pain and downtime, and long-time efficacy. The product can further be used without any anesthesia.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 KOLs' Sources

2.6 Branded Devices Mapping

2.7 Data Triangulation

2.8 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 Laser-based

4.1.1.1.1 Alexandrite

4.1.1.1.2 Nd:YAG

4.1.1.1.3 CO2

4.1.1.1.4 Er:YAG

4.1.1.1.5 KTP

4.1.1.1.6 Ruby

4.1.1.2 Light-based

4.1.1.2.1 IPL

4.1.1.2.2 LED

4.1.1.3 Electromagnetic energy-based

4.1.1.3.1 Diode laser

4.1.1.3.2 IR-based

4.1.1.3.3 RF-based

4.1.1.4 Ultrasound-based

4.1.1.5 Cryolipolysis

4.1.1.6 Suction-based

4.1.1.7 Plasma energy-based

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Facial and skin resurfacing/rejuvenation

4.1.2.2 Hair removal

4.1.2.3 Skin tightening

4.1.2.4 Fat reduction and body contouring

4.1.2.5 Cellulite reduction

4.1.2.6 Others

4.1.3 By Distribution Channel

4.1.3.1 Indirect

4.1.3.2 Direct

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Dermatology & cosmetic clinics

4.1.4.2 Hospitals

4.1.4.3 Home-use

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rising inclination for an improved appearance

4.2.1.2 Growing popularity of home-use energy-based aesthetic devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Inclination toward non-surgical minimally invasive aesthetic treatments

4.2.2.2 Growing medical tourism

4.2.2.3 Increasing awareness about the safe use and advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices

4.2.2.4 Surge in the geriatric population

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Lack of reimbursement policies

4.2.3.2 Risks associated with the use of energy-based aesthetic devices

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraint on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Extensive research leading to technical innovations

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Service Providers

4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

4.5.2 South Africa

4.5.3 Iran

4.5.4 Israel

4.5.5 Lebanon

4.5.6 Turkey

4.5.7 Qatar

4.5.8 Egypt

4.5.9 Jordan

4.5.10 U.A.E.

4.5.11 Iraq

4.5.12 Kuwait

4.5.13 Bahrain

4.5.14 Oman

4.6 Treatment Costs

4.7 Product Pricing

Chapter 5. MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Laser-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.1.2 Light-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.1.3 Electromagnetic Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Country

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.2.1 Product Launches

6.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.3 Others

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Product and Service Offerings

Jeisys Medical Inc.

AK International LLC

Allergan plc

Laser Aesthetics SA

Alma Lasers Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lumenis Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Venus Concept Ltd.

Imdad LLC

Fotona D.o.o.

Novoxel Ltd.

SharpLight Technologies Ltd.

CLASSYS Inc.

Laseroptek Co. Ltd.

EL.EN. S.p.A.

