The growing media attention to cyberattacks and data breaches contributes to raising awareness of cybercrime along with the financial and reputational losses that it causes.



Besides, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks highlights the necessity of adopting a proactive, threat intelligence-driven approach to cybersecurity. To secure a modern enterprise, security teams must not only respond to threats but also anticipate and prevent them. Intelligence-led cybersecurity is gaining more traction as organizations not only understand the need for securing their data and infrastructure but also seek the most effective ways to accomplish that goal. Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs) enable organizations to navigate the ever-growing threat landscape and operationalize threat data.

The growing volume and complexity of threat intelligence present a compelling case for the adoption of a platform that allows an organization to aggregate, vet, and process threat data. The Global Threat Intelligence Platforms market is in the early stages of growth.



Cform the core of the traditional TIP space. In recent years, use cases of Threat Intelligence Platforms evolved to meet market demand. While some TIP vendors augment the core TIP functionality with threat hunting capabilities, others focus on offering a fully consolidated TIP and SOAR solution to drive revenue growth.



TIP vendors take steps towards creating more consolidated products either through partnerships or internal development processes. There is a growing convergence of TIPs with SOAR, SIEM, threat hunting, and vulnerability management solutions.

Besides, use cases addressed by traditional TIP vendors increasingly overlap with those that are addressed by vendors who are not seen as native to the TIP space. This research highlights that TIP vendors must continuously innovate to sustain a competitive edge both from technological and marketing perspectives.

