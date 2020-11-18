Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Composites market accounted for $21.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $60.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.



The high command for composite materials from the aerospace industry and expansion of fuel-efficient aircraft are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, a decrease in the number of commercial aircraft deliveries is hampering the growth of the market.



Composite materials are used for different purposes in the aircraft industry. The benefit of composites is that they can sustain their identities and do not join completely with each other. On mixing, the materials create a hybrid material that has better structural properties, which can be used for aerospace components.



Based on the fiber type, the carbon/graphite fiber composites segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to their higher strength-to-weight ratio and anti-corrosive property. The aerospace industry has broadly adopted carbon fiber composites for various applications, such as fuselage, floorboards, engine nacelles, fan casings, and interior parts. The evolution in the manufacturing technology of carbon fiber composites parts is also driving its use in aerospace applications.



By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand from commercial aerospace industries. Increased delivery of airbus aircraft primarily drives the composites material demand in Europe. Apart from this, the region develops military aircraft and helicopters.



