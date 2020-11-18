Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
Rising automation levels with latest technology and integrating multiple technologies with gesture control are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high initial price is hampering the market growth.
Automatic paper towel dispenser is a device that dispenses paper towels in a public toilet so that hands can be dried after hand washing. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users' segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies.
Based on the sensor, the infrared segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to this sensor is affordable and light. The power consumption in such sensors is remarkably low. These sensors are increasingly being used in automotive, commercial applications, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing slowly at present since people in this region prefer water over paper towels for cleaning themselves. However, with the increasing scarcity of water and the augmenting awareness among consumers regarding water preservation methods, this region is expected to gain momentum in the near future.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market, By Sensor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Lidar
5.3 Infrared
6 Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market, By Mount Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Countertop
6.3 Surface-Mounted
7 Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitality
7.3 Education
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 Government & Defense
7.6 Corporate Spaces
8 Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Industrial
9 Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Toto
11.2 Toshi Automatic Systems (TASPL)
11.3 Palmer Fixture
11.4 OPHARDT Hygiene
11.5 Marc Systems
11.6 Kohler
11.7 Kimberly-Clark
11.8 Jaquar Group
11.9 Euronics
11.10 Essity Hygiene and Health
11.11 Ecolab
11.12 Dolphy
11.13 Dolphin Solution
11.14 Cintas Corporation
11.15 Brightwell Dispensers
11.16 Bright Pancar SDN. BHD
11.17 Bradley Australia
11.18 Bobrick Washroom Equipment
11.19 American Specialties
11.20 Ableman International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ylkfs
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
