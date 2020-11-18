Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.



Rising automation levels with latest technology and integrating multiple technologies with gesture control are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high initial price is hampering the market growth.



Automatic paper towel dispenser is a device that dispenses paper towels in a public toilet so that hands can be dried after hand washing. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users' segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies.



Based on the sensor, the infrared segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to this sensor is affordable and light. The power consumption in such sensors is remarkably low. These sensors are increasingly being used in automotive, commercial applications, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing slowly at present since people in this region prefer water over paper towels for cleaning themselves. However, with the increasing scarcity of water and the augmenting awareness among consumers regarding water preservation methods, this region is expected to gain momentum in the near future.



