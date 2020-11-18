Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Bearings - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Bearings market accounted for $9.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and up gradation of aircraft to reduce operating cost are the major factors driving the market growth. However, existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries, rising raw material cost, and high R&D investments are restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing use of fiber-composite and thermoplastic bearings would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
An aerospace bearing is a component used to reduce load as well as friction between the moving or rotating parts in an automobile. They reduce the axial as well as radial load and improve the fuel efficiency. They also reduce the maintenance of the aircraft.
Based on type, the roller bearing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the application of roller bearings in maximum parts of aircraft and positive demand outlook for aircraft in the future.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing air passenger traffic and companies venturing into aircraft manufacturing in the region.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Aluminum Alloys
5.3 Ceramics
5.4 Engineered Plastics
5.5 Fiber-Reinforced Composites
5.6 Metal-Backed
5.7 Stainless Steel
6 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Aircraft Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Business Jet
6.3 Fighter Jet
6.4 Fixed Wing Aircraft
6.5 Helicopter
6.6 Narrow Body Aircraft
6.7 Regional Transport Aircraft
6.8 Rotary Wing Aircraft
6.9 Very Large Aircraft
6.10 Wide Body Aircraft
7 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ball Bearing
7.3 Needle Bearings
7.4 Plain Bearing
7.5 Thrust Bearings
7.6 Roller Bearing
7.6.1 Cylindrical Roller Bearings
7.6.2 Needle Roller Bearings
7.6.3 Self-Aligning Roller Bearings
7.6.4 Tapered Roller Bearings
8 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aftermarket
8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerostructure
9.3 Engine
9.4 Flight Control System
9.5 Hydraulic Fuel Pumps
9.6 Interiors
9.7 Landing Gear
9.8 Other Applications
9.8.1 Turbo Fans
9.8.2 Turbo Jets
9.8.3 Turbo Shafts
10 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aircraft
10.3 Helicopter
10.4 Space
11 Global Aerospace Bearings Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 AST Bearings LLC
13.2 Aurora Bearing Company
13.3 Enpro Industries Inc (GGB Bearings Technology)
13.4 JTEKT Corporation
13.5 Kaman Corporation
13.6 National Precision Bearing
13.7 New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc
13.8 NSK Ltd
13.9 NTN Corporation
13.10 Pacamor Kubar Bearings
13.11 RBC Bearings Inc
13.12 Regal Beloit Corporation
13.13 Rexnord Corporation
13.14 Schaeffler Group
13.15 SKF Group
13.16 The Timken Company
