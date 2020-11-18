New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "1-Decanol Market by Source, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987967/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for surfactant-based products, such as detergents and washing soaps, has risen significantly. The demand for soaps, hand sanitizers, and other personal care products is increasing as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. 1-Decanol acts as a cosurfactant in various cleaning products. The surface tension lowering is accelerated at the presence of 1-decanol. The high diffusion properties of 1-decanol help easy and rapid cleaning. Surfactants with 1-decanol differ high performance in terms of cloud point, density, viscosity, and flashpoint. 1-decanol-based surfactants are used as cleaning and wetting agents in the cosmetics and pulp & paper industries. The main application of 1-decanol surfactants in the textile and cosmetic industries is as a solubilizing and emulsifying agent. These functions and properties of 1-decanol are expected to drive their demand in the homecare and personal care industry.



Oleochemical based 1-decanol is estimated to account for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2019

Oleochemical based 1-decanols are manufactured by the hydrogenation of decanoic acid.They are derived from natural sources, such as palm oil, kernel oil, coconut oil, and rapeseed oil.



Due to bio-sourced and biodegradability, the oleochemical-based 1-decanols are preferred in different applications. The reason for the larger share is attributed to awareness and increasing preference for usage of bio-based or naturally derived raw materials for different end-products, especially in cosmetics, cleaners, detergents, flavors & fragrance.



The plasticizer application accounted for largest market share in terms of value, in 2019

Plasticizers are substances added to other polymeric substances to aid the processing of the polymer and impart flexibility, plasticity, softness, and reduce brittleness. They are commonly used additives in PVC cables, PVC resins, wire jacketing, vinyl flooring, and so on. 1-decanols are used in plasticizers to improve the physical-mechanical properties and processability of polymers. They are commonly called plasticizer range alcohols. The larger share of plasticizer is attributed to the high production and consumption of plastics in the region and the use of plasticizers as a prominent ingredient in polymer processing to improve the physical and mechanical properties of finished plastics.



APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR in the 1-decanol market during the forecast period

The high demand for 1-decanol in APAC is mainly due to the huge industrial base in major economies, such as China, India, and Japan.The emerging industries and expansion of existing industries in the manufacturing of end-use products are driving the demand for 1-decanol in the region.



High economic growth, coupled with increasing population, is expected to drive the region’s industrial sector.This is expected to lead to an increase in the market penetration of surfactant-based industries, such as detergents & cleaners, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.



The growing demand for surfactants is estimated to drive the regional market for 1-decanol.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 12%,



The key market players profiled in the report include Kao Corporation (Japan), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Sasol (South Africa), Musim Mas Holdings (Singapore), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), and BASF SE (Germany).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the 1-decanol market across segments.It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as source, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy this Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 1-decanol in various segments and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on 1-decanol offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for 1-decanol across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global 1-decanol market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the 1-decanol market

• Impact of COVID-19 on the 1-decanol Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987967/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001