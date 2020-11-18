Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) is expected to register a CAGR of above 6%, during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing demand for use as an anti-knocking agent and as an octane booster in the fuel for gasoline engines, and growing usage in the production of pure isobutene. On the flipside, ethanol substituting the use of MTBE as an oxygenate additive to reduce the toxicity of exhaust emissions, and its classification as a pollutant and consequent ban of its use in gasoline blending in the United States and Canada serve as major restraints for the market studied.
The gasoline additive segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period, with numerous new refinery projects likely to commence operations in the coming years.
Innovation in bio-based MTBE for gasoline is likely to provide opportunities for the market studied, during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Gasoline Additives Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
Methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) is extensively used as a gasoline additive, which is used as an anti-knocking agent and an octane booster in the fuel for gasoline engines.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. MTBE demand in the region is majorly driven by the increasing gasoline demand.
Competitive Landscape
The MTBE market is moderately consolidated, with few players accounting for a significant portion of the market demand. Some of the major players in the market include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Demand for Use as an Anti-knocking Agent and as an Octane Booster in the Fuel for Gasoline Engines
4.1.2 Increasing Use in the Production of Pure Isobutene
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Ethanol Substituting the Use of MTBE
4.2.2 Classification as a Pollutant and the Consequent Ban of its Use in Gasoline Blending in the United States and Canada
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.5.1 Production Process
4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis
4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Gasoline Additive
5.1.2 Isobutene
5.1.3 Solvent
5.1.4 Other Applications (Methyl Methacrylate, Polyisobutylene, Butyl Rubber)
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.2 DMSH
6.4.3 Eni Company
6.4.4 ENOC Company
6.4.5 Enterprise Product Partners LP
6.4.6 Evonik Industries
6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation
6.4.9 Gazprom Neft PJSC
6.4.10 Hunan yuxin chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
6.4.13 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd
6.4.14 Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)
6.4.15 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
6.4.16 QAFAC
6.4.17 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.18 SABIC
6.4.19 SIBUR
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovation in Bio-based MTBE for Gasoline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieb180
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: