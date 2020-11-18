PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “ Computer Vision Market ” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. This global Computer Vision market report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Computer Vision report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.



Computer Vision Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on computer vision market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The factors driving the growth of the computer vision market are the demand for image and video processing applications from various industry segments, the introduction of artificial intelligence into the business segments and increasing technological developments in the field of advanced safety systems. The factors that hinder the computer vision market are high investment costs and a lack of professional labour force.

Key Players - Computer Vision Market

Google,

Facebook,

Microsoft,

Nvidia Corporation,

Mercedes-Benz,

IBM,

Autoliv,

Sony,

Teledyne Technologies,

Texas Instruments,

Intel

PlayfulVision,

Wikitud,

Cognex Corporation,

National Instruments,

General Electric,

VideoIQ,

KLA-Tencor Corporation,

Cognex,

Basler,

OMRON,

KEYENCE Corporation

Global Computer Vision Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to computer vision market.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

computer vision Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the computer vision market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the computer vision market.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global computer vision market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global computer vision market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global computer vision market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

