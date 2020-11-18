New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Stabilizers Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04764441/?utm_source=GNW

The growing demand in the Asia-Pacific, coupled with the growing demand for packaging material and automotive components & coatings is expected to drive the global UV stabilizers market during the forecast period. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the UV stabilizersmarket.



Packaging segment is expected to lead the UV stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The packaging segment will continue to lead the UV stabilizers market, in 2025. This was due to the growth of UV stabilizers in this application segment are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, increased use of high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Germany, among others.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV stabilizers.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV stabilizers market in 2020.This is mainly attributed to the presence of large number of UV stabilizers manufacturers, increasing government support, rising foreign investments, and growing demand of HALS and UV Absorbers from plastics, polymers, and wood composite industries.



China dominates the market due to growth of UV stabilizers in applications such as packaging, automotive coatings, and construction among others and numerous developmental strategies adopted by the manufacturers.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 55%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 21%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The UV stabilizers market comprises major solution providers, such as BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea). among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the UV stabilizers market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the UV stabilizers market based on type, application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the UV stabilizers market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in UV stabilizers market

• A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for UV stabilizers

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04764441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001