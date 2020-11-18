Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dosimeter Market by Technology Dosimeters, Colorimetric Tubes, Thermoluminescent Dosimeters, Sorbent Tubes, and Others), End-user, Device and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dosimeters market will grow at a CAGR of 6.8% with a base value of $2.92 billion in 2020 to $4.36 billion in 2026 during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The growth will come due to easy accessibility for software and cost-effective service for analysis, which helps to provide valuable insights and solutions to enterprises.



Dosimeters are analytical instruments used to measure the amount of energy released by ionizing radiation. In healthcare, it is used to quantify the effective dose received by the human body from exposure to harmful ionizing radiation. Dosimeters contain phosphor crystals that capture electrons released by different sources of harmful radiation. These take the form of wrist bands or small badges worn on the body for measuring harmful radiation's dosage that has been exposed to the wearers over a significant period.



Based on technology, Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters, Colorimetric Tubes, Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLDs), Electronic Dosimeters, Sorbent Tubes, and Others. These technologies play an important role to develop high-quality Dosimeters. The demand for these technologies increases due to a significant increase in the use of radioactive materials in areas such as industrial processing, power production, security sector, and medical research and processing, which has heightened the requirement for hardware offering assurance against radioactive radiations.



The market segmentation based on the end-use is Environmental, Medical, Defence, Waste Management and Homeland Security, Industrial, Oil and Gas, Mining, and others. Technological innovation in these segments has led to the development of more accurate detection gadgets which, has prompted the introduction of economical, portable, and durable devices. This further augments the growth of the given market. For example, the availability of dosimeters such as Electronic radiation measuring instruments, automated reader instruments, thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLD), and alarm badges are expanding the scope of these applications across rising economies.



Based on the device, the market is segmented into active and passive dosimeters. The active dosimeters are very well suited for the issue to site the visitors, and they also provide reading over an extended energy range. The passive dosimeters such as Thermoluminescence Dosimeters (TDL) and Optically Stimulated Luminescence dosimeters (OSLD), keeping into account its low upfront costs, are also observing a considerable adoption in this market.



Geographically the dosimeter market is spread over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. This market was dominated by North America, owing to the soaring awareness toward the health issues caused by the dangerous radiations and substantial increase in the number of skin problems such as cancer. The increasing demand across various multiple end-user industries such as industrial, defense, and healthcare are expected to drive a remarkable share of the dosimeter market. The US is taking measures to reduce the thermal power dependence by constructing five nuclear power plants having a combined capacity of 6000 MW in South Carolina and Georgia. These projects are still under construction. Hence it is expected to increase the demand for radiation detection and monitoring devices across the region. The strong emergence of the dosimeter market is also witnessed in Europe due to the strict rules and government regulations towards hazardous radiation. This market is also expected to grow in Asia during the forecasting period due to the increased use of radiation in nuclear plants, medical fields. Other than that the increasing awareness is also contributing to the growth of this market in this area.



The harmful radiation used in the cancer treatment where the increased intake of radiation may cause endanger for the life of the person; hence, the requirement of dosimeter is increasing for measuring the radiation. In addition, the rising number of nuclear power plants is providing the scope for market growth.



This report also focuses on the analysis of key players in the dosimeter market. Some of the prominent companies are Biodex Medical Systems Inc, Arrow Tech Inc, Chp Dosimetry, Fuji Electrical Co Ltd, Fluke Biomedical, Zefon International, Gammadata Instrument Ab, Honeywell Analytics Inc, Gastech Australia, and Iba Worldwide.



This report will provide useful insights to the market players regarding the market dynamics, dynamic needs of end-users, and key market trends.

The major players' competitive analysis allows users to understand the key players' dynamic strategies, such as product innovation, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures.

This report also provides portfolio analysis and the capability analysis of the key players.

The market's quantitative analysis allows users to understand market realities across four major regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets

3.6. Ecosystem



4. Market Outlook

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Device Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Active Dosimeters Segment

5.3. Passive Dosimeters



6. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Electronic Dosimeters

6.3. Thermoluminescent Dosimeters

6.4. OSL Dosimeters

6.5. Sorbent Tubes

6.6. Colorimetric Tubes

6.7. Others



7. End Use: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Industrial

7.3. Medical

7.4. Oil and Gas

7.5. Defense, Homeland Security and Waste Management

7.6. Mining

7.7. Environmental

7.8. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.4. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Arrow Tech Inc

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Geographic Revenue

10.1.4. Business Units

10.1.5. Developments

10.1.6. Business Strategy

10.2. Biodex Medical Systems Inc

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Product Offerings

10.2.3. Geographic Revenue

10.2.4. Business Units

10.2.5. Developments

10.2.6. Business Strategy

10.3. Chp Dosimetry

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Product Offerings

10.3.3. Geographic Revenue

10.3.4. Business Units

10.3.5. Developments

10.3.6. Business Strategy

10.4. Fluke Biomedical

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Product Offerings

10.4.3. Geographic Revenue

10.4.4. Business Units

10.4.5. Developments

10.4.6. Business Strategy

10.5. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Product Offerings

10.5.3. Geographic Revenue

10.5.4. Business Units

10.5.5. Developments

10.5.6. Business Strategy

10.6. Gammadata Instrument Ab

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Product Offerings

10.6.3. Geographic Revenue

10.6.4. Business Units

10.6.5. Developments

10.6.6. Business Strategy

10.7. Zefon International

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Product Offerings

10.7.3. Geographic Revenue

10.7.4. Business Units

10.7.5. Developments

10.7.6. Business Strategy

10.8. Gastech Australia

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Product Offerings

10.8.3. Geographic Revenue

10.8.4. Business Units

10.8.5. Developments

10.8.6. Business Strategy

10.9. Honeywell Analytics Inc.

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Product Offerings

10.9.3. Geographic Revenue

10.9.4. Business Units

10.9.5. Developments

10.9.6. Business Strategy

10.10. Iba Worldwide

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Product Offerings

10.10.3. Geographic Revenue

10.10.4. Business Units

10.10.5. Developments

10.10.6. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Intech Dosimeters Pvt. Ltd

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Market

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Landauer

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Market

11.2.3. Business Strategy

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Market

11.3.3. Business Strategy

11.4. Skc Inc/Pa

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Market

11.4.3. Business Strategy

11.5. Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Market

11.5.3. Business Strategy

11.6. Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Services Inc.

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Market

11.6.3. Business Strategy

11.7. Sensidyne, Lp

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Market

11.7.3. Business Strategy

11.8. Mirion Technologies Inc.

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Market

11.8.3. Business Strategy

11.9. Med-Pro Inc

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Market

11.9.3. Business Strategy

11.10. Nextteq Llc

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Market

11.10.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure

13.1. Report Scope

13.2. Market Definitions

13.3. Research Methodology

13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

13.3.2. Market Triangulation

13.3.3. Forecasting

13.4. Report Assumptions

13.5. Declarations

13.6. Stakeholders

13.7. Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouvgs0

