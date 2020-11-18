Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defibrillators Market by Type, and External Defibrillators), by End User, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The estimated market value of Defibrillators in the year 2020 is $10.08 billion and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 3.0%.
There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience more enriching.
Defibrillators are the devices used to control the heart rate by giving an electric pulse or shock to a patient's heart. It is used to prevent life-threatening conditions like ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Its major function is to deliver an electric shock to the heart, which then depolarizes the heart muscles and revives to its usual electric impulse.
Defibrillators are now gaining popularity in the market due to its focus on providing public access. Moreover, the upgraded defibrillator devices are in high demand among the geriatric population with a higher risk of targeted diseases, and an increasing number of cardiac diseases among all ages is another factor contributing to its market growth. However, lack of knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest, increasing prices imposed by sellers and product failure have led to an obstruction in its growth in the market.
The defibrillators market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
The ICDs shared the largest part of the defibrillators market in the year 2019. These are developed with advanced technology which provides longer durability. Another factor which contributes to their large share in this market across the globe is their rapid growth in the figure of implant procedures, increasing adoption of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD.
The second category is "end-user", these devices are mainly used inhospitals, clinics, and cardiac centres which also covered the largest part of the market in 2019. In addition, these devices play an important role in prehospital care settings, public access markets, alternate care facilities as well as home care settings. The increasing demand for cardiac implants and facility of repayments offered by the developed markets are major reasons for their high growth.
Some of the major competitors in the domain of Defibrillators are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Physio-Control Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, ST. Jude Medical, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik, CU Medical Systems, Mediana, Metsis Medikal, Microport, Mindray Medical, Physio-Control, Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions, and Schiller AG.
The last category consists of areas covered "geographically", which is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the remaining parts of the world. The Asia-Pacific region includes mix of developed and developing countries including China, India, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and New Zealand. The Asia-Pacific region offers money-making opportunities within the defibrillators market, which are also considered to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is densely populated with India and China being the highest of all. Its growth is fueled by the growing demand for sophisticated defibrillators, a sweeping healthcare reforms across economies, high prevalence of heart failures, and increased focus of the major players on developing advanced technology with cost-effective defibrillators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Market Snapshot
4. Market Dynamics
5. End User: Market Size & Analysis
6. Type: Market Size & Analysis
7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Vendor Profiles
10. Companies to Watch
11. Analyst Opinion
12. Annexure
